Highlights of the week ahead: Ricky Martin debuts at Park Theater, Jarrett & Raja at Hooters Casino

Monday, April 3

Jarrett & Raja, magician vs. maestro, officially open their showroom and residency at Hooters Casino. Raja will perform a new composition, “Beethoven in Havana,” a Cuban version of Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

Former “Rock of Ages” maestro Mark Shunock presents his twice-monthly “Mondays Dark” charity showcase of Las Vegas performers, this time to benefit Create a Change Now Foundation.

Tuesday, April 4

Celine Dion resumes her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Wednesday, April 5

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” sensation Ricky Martin premieres his Las Vegas residency “All In” at Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 chef winner Scott Commings continues his “Road Trippin’ ” monthly dinner travel series at Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand with the food of Colorado.

Thursday, April 6

The Pearl at The Palms celebrates its 10th anniversary with rockers A Perfect Circle, who also perform there Friday and Saturday.

Food Network celebrity chef Robert Irvine presents his live show at Tropicana, so fans get a close-up view of the kitchen king bringing “Dinner: Impossible” to life right before their eyes.

The inaugural Las Vegas Wedding Video Awards is at Royal Wedding Chapel to promote local videographers who often go unnoticed for their efforts in the frenzy of marriage ceremonies.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman continues his dinner series at his Oscar’s Steakhouse at The Plaza Downtown to connect the dots of boxing champ Joe Louis, football coach Bear Bryant, mobster Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, who ran Stardust, and director Francis Ford Coppola.

Friday, April 7

DJ 88 is one of the Raw Femme panelists at Female Founder Workshop at The Platinum Hotel Spa, which precedes her “American Weather” official album release with Lady Reiko, Kid You’re No Fighter and The Sin City Prophets at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

And San Diego-born outdoor photographer Martin Dunaway presents his first solo show at Skin City Body painting gallery in Downtown Spaces as a highlight of First Friday.