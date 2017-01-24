Hooters Casino to add Jarrett + Raja show, restaurant and legendary music production

Las Vegas illusionists Jarrett & Raja made a mad dash back from Los Angeles this afternoon after filming “Masters of Illusion” to attend a private party at Hooters Casino where they are expected to announce their new showroom and residency as part of the hotel’s $20 million makeover.

The two magicians had just returned from concerts at The Met in New York, then returned here to film their YouTube video teaser before continuing on to rain-soaked California, where they spent all weekend filming new episodes of The CW’s hit show with actor Dean Cain.

Today they wrap with a Christmas special, then jet back here leaving an assistant to drive their truck of tricks back here across I-15.

Hooters plans to reveal a new showroom, restaurant and legends show, “Rock Fantasy.” Rumors are rampant that the trademark Hooters orange shorts and cleavage-baring white tank tops are getting a new look as part of the transformation.

Jarrett & Raja landed the Hooters residency after appearing on “Shark Tank” to pitch their new show, “Miracles.” They impressed the “Shark” investors, but they didn’t get their backing.

However, producers of the show “One Epic Night” at The Plaza Downtown hired them for special appearances, which led to the deal at Hooters.