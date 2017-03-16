Jimmy Buffett’s fans are achieving success in new film ‘Parrot Heads’

In advance of Jimmy Buffett’s April 1 concert at MGM Grand Arena, the new film “Parrot Heads” has landed atop the Top 10 Amazon documentary charts. Here’s the official YouTube trailer:

Parrot Heads are undisputedly one of the most loyal and dedicated fan bases in music history, and Jimmy is their undisputed champion. The legendary history of how this amazing subculture came to be is chronicled in this original feature-length film, “Parrot Heads.”

Director Bryce Wagoner chronicles the birth of the movement when a young musician named Scott Nickerson, a big fan of Jimmy’s music, decided to put an ad in a local paper to corral fans of Jimmy in the Atlanta area for a get-together.

What began as a small group of friends who would hang out on weekends has now grown into a worldwide organization known as Parrot Heads in Paradise, which promotes the message “party with a purpose” — they have raised more than $40 million in charity donations.

The film reached No. 1 on Amazon’s Documentary and Music & Concert Video categories in its first week of release. Jimmy, who has his Margaritaville island-influenced restaurant, bar and outdoor patio at The Flamingo, has traveled the globe from Costa Rica to California and Paris to Pittsburgh.

His own genre of music is called Trop Rock, short for Tropical Rock. The film features never-before-seen interviews with Jimmy, and its soundtrack is set to be released in the next few weeks with an exclusive track by the music legend.