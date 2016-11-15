Las Vegas on reality TV: ‘Besties,’ ‘Queens of Beverly Hills,’ ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

One of our Strip’s leading nightclub managers has been cast in a new reality-TV series titled “Besties” in which best friends turned enemies are reunited under trying circumstances to form partnerships to win challenges.

Miss Nevada beauty queens Jade Kelsall and Nia Sanchez, Miss USA in 2014, will appear in the new reality-TV series “Queens of Beverly Hills” starting in January on E! Entertainment.

Sixteen celebrities, including hometown rocker Vince Neil, former Motley Crue frontman, are set to compete for their charities when “The New Celebrity Apprentice” shifts to Los Angeles for Season 8, where actor and two-term California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger reigns over the boardroom in place of President-elect Donald Trump.

Advising the new head of the boardroom this season: Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Tyra Banks, Jessica Alba and Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, Ah-nuld’s nephew who is an attorney.

The celebrity competitors are Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Jon Lovitz, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards and Chael Sonnen. The celebrities will work from new state-of-the-art headquarters in Silicon Beach, Southern California’s ever-growing technology hub.

It will house Arnold’s boardroom and the center of operations for the business-savvy celebrities. Contestants will compete in challenging, business-driven tasks more focused than ever on technology and innovation, testing their ability to work together as a team while raising money and awareness for their favorite causes.

Each episode will conclude with a boardroom showdown as Arnold evaluates the performances of all of the competing celebrities before deciding which team wins the challenge and who is sent home.

Over the course of the series, “Celebrity Apprentice” has raised more than $15 million for charity. This season’s winner will gain the title of Celebrity Apprentice and $250,000 to give to their charity.