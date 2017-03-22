L.V. nightlife photos: Ludacris, Alesso, Rae Sremmurd, Chris Brown, DJ Khaled

Actor, rapper and resident headliner Ludacris had the crowd at Light at Mandalay Bay going wild as he performed his top tracks, including “Area Codes,” “Stand Up” and “Blueberry Yum Yum.” The “Fast 8” star brought out oversized props as he performed, getting partygoers even more excited during his setlist.

An oversized red cup made its way through the crowd as Ludacris threw beach balls in the red cup, playing beer pong with fans, while an oversized Ludacris head was tossed back and forth by clubgoers Saturday night.

ALESSO AT WYNN

Superstar DJ and producer Alesso treated his younger sister, Olivia Lindblad, to the ultimate 21st birthday blowout at Wynn Las Vegas. The duo started off the weekend by jetting in on a private plane. Alesso treated his sister with tickets to “Le Reve — The Dream” and hair and makeup with celebrity hairstylist Claude Baruk.

Much like Alesso’s own 21st birthday celebration five years ago, the DJ brought his sister to a stage table at XS at Encore, where she partied the night away with her brother, who was DJ’ing that night.

RAE SREMMURD AT DRAI’S

Hip-hop duo and Drai’s Live residents Rae Sremmurd headlined Drai’s Beach Club atop The Cromwell with the launch of SremmLife Sundays. The afternoon started with a DJ set by Uncle Jxm and continued with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi performing their hits “Black Beatles,” “Look Alive” and “No Type.”

SremmLife Sundays returns May 21, June 11, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 3.

CHRIS BROWN AT DRAI’S

Drai’s resident headliner Chris Brown enjoyed the daytime hotspot after his performance the night before at Drai’s, his first Drai’s Live performance of 2017. Chris took the stage and showed off his dance moves while performing hits such as “Party,” “Ayo” and “Strip.” Post-show, he hung out in a stage-side VIP booth continuing the party with friends.

Ashton Irvin and Calum Hood of 5 Seconds of Summer enjoyed the late-night set in a VIP booth friends. Also at Drai’s: San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

6LACK AT DRAI’S

Rapper 6LACK had an explosive debut performance at Drai’s. The “PRBLMS” star was met by huge cheers for his first visit to the rooftop stage where he served up a thrilling, full-length concert featuring crowd favorites “Never Know,” “Ex Calling” and more. After his set, 6LACK took the party to his VIP booth to celebrate his successful debut show with friends.

DJ KHALED AT TAO

Tao Group Las Vegas resident DJ Khaled returned to Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and treated clubgoers to a blowout performance of his top hits, followed by a DJ set. The Snapchat guru was joined by friends and partied at his VIP table until the early hours.

In town for March Madness, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith partied with a group of 12 at Encore Beach Club. He ordered a magnum of DJ 1942 Tequila and Belvedere Vodka to start, then a 3-liter Dom Perignon. For the champagne bottle presentation, a firetruck arrived with the bubbly, and EBC servers hosed down and cooled off Tyron and his party.

Also seen this weekend: Miami Dolphins player Ndamukong Suh, who helped friends celebrate their birthdays at XS and at EBC.