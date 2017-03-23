Marty Allen celebrates his 95th birthday at South Point Showroom tonight

Posted 

Marty Allen stands in his guest house, which serves as his office and houses much of the memorabilia from his long career, in 2015. (Mike Weatherford/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Marty Allen and his wife, Karon Kate Blackwell, perform before a sellout crowd March 26, 2016, in Grand Ballroom of Rampart in Las Vegas. The occasion was to celebrate Allen’s 94th birthday. Allen has been a Las Vegas resident for years, and he and Blackwell, married for more than 30 years, perform across the country. (Special to View)

Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson stands with comedian Marty Allen before the preview of the new Jerry Lewis film "Max Rose" on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Regal Village Square Cinemas in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By ROBIN LEACH
For more than 70 years, legendary comedian and entertainer Marty Allen has been making people laugh with his zany humor and trademark crazy hairstyles. Today, we wish him “Happy Birthday” greetings as he celebrates his 95th birthday with a slew of celebrity pals tonight at South Point Showroom.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman will help make it an official celebration with Marty’s wife and musical-comedy partner of 33 years, Karon Kate Blackwell. I’ve sent video greetings as I am in L.A. to watch the first-night expansion of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace to the City of Angels. Marty also will be presented today with The Comedy Legend Award at the inaugural Las Vegas Fame Awards at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip.

Earlier at South Point this afternoon, Dennis Bono will host the legendary pop music trio The Lettermen, singer-songwriter Martin Nievera, musician Kenny Davidsen celebrating his fourth anniversary at Tuscany on Friday and comedian Dennis Blair for the weekly live Internet radio/television broadcast.

Also, good-luck wishes to Las Vegas magicians Jarrett & Raja for their preview Saturday at their new showroom at Hooters Casino — postponed a day from Friday’s planned launch due to a last-minute construction snafu. Their official premiere is set for Monday evening with a red carpet kickoff and premiere of pianist Raja playing his reimagined Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

 