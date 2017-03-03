NASCAR announces John Fogerty as Kobalt 400 grand marshal and traffic plans

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Strip headliner John Fogerty will serve as grand marshal for the 2017 Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. John, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will make the call for drivers to start their engines before the 267-lap Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race March 12.

Best known for smash hits like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Centerfield” and “Down on the Corner,” John will be here to perform his acclaimed show “Fortunate Son” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on select dates from Friday through March 11 and May 19-28.

“Headed out after my shows at The Wynn to NASCAR. Rock and roll and fast cars … ain’t nothin’ better,” said John, who first performed his headliner show “Fortunate Son” at The Venetian last year.

LVMS officials are confident in the track’s traffic plan for this year’s 2017 NASCAR Weekend.

Two decades of experience working with state, county and local reps have helped LVMS formulate a comprehensive and fluid traffic plan that continues to evolve.

Using multiple entrances and exits combined with experienced staff and area law enforcement, LVMS expects smooth vehicle flow for the 2017 event weekend. Speedway officials urge fans to head to the track early and use mass transportation options. With construction on I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard, officials remind fans to allow extra time and exercise patience.

The Race Day Express shuttle bus service that debuted at The 2015 NHRA Toyota Nationals is expanding. With more than 100,000 NASCAR fans expected at The Kobalt 400, transportation like Race Day Express and Maverick Helicopters will be key.

“We are looking forward to another great NASCAR Weekend at LVMS, and we’re ready to welcome a big crowd to our 1.5-mile speedway,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “We’ve worked diligently with area officials and Nevada Department of Transportation to put together a traffic plan that will work best for everyone involved.”

Traffic updates will be provided March 12 via LVMS’ Twitter feed @lvmotorspeedway and on KBAD AM-920. 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with The Stratosphere Pole Day and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. March 10. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 is 1 p.m. March 11, and The Kobalt 400 starts at 12:30 p.m. March 12.