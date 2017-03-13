Photos: 1 OAK celebrates five star-studded years at The Mirage

1 OAK at The Mirage is celebrating its fifth anniversary Wednesday night, its industry night, with a headlining set by 2 Chainz, appropriate as the nightclub has been a celebrity hotspot since Night 1 in 2012.

The long, long list includes Adam Levine, Bruno Mars, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Pitbull, Chris Brown, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Nicki Minaj, Derek Jeter, Jason Derulo, Kevin Hart, Usher and Scott Disick.

Take a trip down memory lane, ahead of Wednesday night’s milestone celebration, in our photo gallery that proves that 1 OAK is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Incidentally, 2 Chainz returns to 1 OAK on Friday night, as well.