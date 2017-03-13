Posted 

Photos: 1 OAK celebrates five star-studded years at The Mirage

Ludacris and Usher attend Usher's official album release party at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Adam Levine arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 13, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Bruno Mars performs at 1 OAK at The Mirage on March 13, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Christina Millian arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 27, 2012, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Fergie arrives to celebrate her birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on March 30, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Rob Kardashian celebrate Kardashian's birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on March 16, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West celebrate New Year's Eve at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian celebrate Kardashian's birthday at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage on March 16, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Markus Molinari and Katy Perry arrive at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 27, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Paris Hilton arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 27, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Pitbull arrives to celebrate his birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 6, 2012, in Las Vegas. (Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

Chris Brown celebrates his birthday with Karrueche Tran at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 4, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Ciara arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on July 5, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

J. Cole arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg arrive at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 28, 2013, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

John Legend arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Feb. 22, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Ke$ha arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 1, 2013, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/WireImage)

Snoop Dogg performs at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 25, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Steven Lawton/WireImage)

Ariana Grande arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 19, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Brody Jenner arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Oct. 24, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Faye Resnick, Malika Haqq, Kris Jenner and Jonathan Cheban arrive at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Nov. 7, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Olivia Culpo and Nick Jonas attend the Halloween costume party contest at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Oct. 31, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Mariah Carey arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on July 25, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Nick Cannon arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 6, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

Nicki Minaj hosts Halloween at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Oct. 30, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Alex Loucas)

Scott Disick hosts at 1 OAK at The Mirage on June 26, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Scott Disick arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on July 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Chanel West Coast at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in June 2016. (Tony Tran Photography)

Kevin Hart at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in June 2016. (Tony Tran Photography)

Khloe Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK at The Mirage on March 11, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Khloe Kardashian arrives at Scott Disick's 33rd birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Kourtney Kardashian arrives at Scott Disick's 33rd birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Odell Beckham Jr. and Scott Disick celebrate Disick's 33rd birthday at 1 OAK at The Mirage on May 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Richard Sherman at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in June 2016. (Tony Tran Photography)

Scott Disick and Johnny Manziel at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in March 2016. (Tony Tran Photography)

Scott Disick hosts Labor Day Weekend at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Usher arrives at his official album release party at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Wilmer Valderrama attends Usher's official album release party at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Bryson Tiller at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in September 2016. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Derek Jeter at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in April 2016. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Jason Derulo at 1 OAK at The Mirage in Las Vegas in March 2016. (Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Blac Chyna at 1 OAK at The Mirage on Jan. 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

1 OAK at The Mirage is celebrating its fifth anniversary Wednesday night, its industry night, with a headlining set by 2 Chainz, appropriate as the nightclub has been a celebrity hotspot since Night 1 in 2012.

The long, long list includes Adam Levine, Bruno Mars, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Paris Hilton, Pitbull, Chris Brown, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, Nicki Minaj, Derek Jeter, Jason Derulo, Kevin Hart, Usher and Scott Disick.

Take a trip down memory lane, ahead of Wednesday night’s milestone celebration, in our photo gallery that proves that 1 OAK is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

Incidentally, 2 Chainz returns to 1 OAK on Friday night, as well. Party on! More: 1OAKLasVegas.com.

 