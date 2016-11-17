Posted 

Photos: 2016 Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Lighting in Henderson

A lighted cactus is seen during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

A lighted cactus is seen during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Lighted cacti and other decorations are seen during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Lights and decorations are seen during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

People wander the walkways during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Throngs of people crowd the sidewalks during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

People wander the walkways during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

People wander the walkways during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

People wander the walkways during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Throngs of people crowd the sidewalks during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Kids get their photo taken with Santa during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Students from Schofield Middle School and Coronado High School perform during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Mirage headliner Terry Fator performs during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Mirage headliner Terry Fator performs during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Cast members of "Baz: Star Crossed Love" at The Palazzo perform during the annual cactus lighting ceremony at Ethel M Chocolates on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Hundreds of people turned out for the 2016 Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Lighting at the chocolatier’s factory in Henderson on Tuesday night, where more than 1 million twinkling lights lit up the 3-acre garden.

Visitors were treated to hot chocolate and music performances by cast member of “Baz: Star Crossed Love” at The Palazzo, singer Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie, The Mirage headliner Terry Fator, who competed in a Nacho Daddy throwdown earlier Tuesday, and local madrigal singers.

Our thanks to Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau for capturing the magic of the holidays at Ethel M Chocolates.

 