Photos: It’s a candy and dessert extravaganza as Sugar Factory opens at Fashion Show

Sugar Factory, one of America’s favorite confectionary shops and eateries, has opened with an over-the-top dining attraction at Fashion Show mall. Comprised of two stories spanning 22,000 square feet, the location offers entertainment for guests of all ages.

Celebrities including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Drake, Flo Rida, Hailee Steinfeld, Scott Disick, Jason Derulo, Jerry Seinfeld, Salma Hayek and Mel B are fans of Sugar Factory locations at Planet Hollywood, MGM Grand and Paris Las Vegas.

The restaurant boasts a Moulin Rouge marquee, walk-up indoor/outdoor carousel bar serving signature goblets, outdoor patios on both levels with a daiquiri bar upstairs with a spectacular Strip view, carousel surrounded by a “candyland”-inspired garden that leads to a gazebo, extensive candy selection in the confectionary shop and Chocolate Lounge on the second level.

Upon entering Sugar Factory, guests are greeted with a floor-to-ceiling candy dot wall and candy bins featuring more than 500 candies, including Couture Pops, chocolate-covered gummy bears, jellybeans and chocolates. Additionally, guests can choose from two glass cases of homemade ice cream and gelato, milkshakes, pastries and coffee.

Chandeliers and red booths adorn the main dining room that leads to a full-service, indoor-and-outdoor goblet and daiquiri bar emulating a white marble carousel. On the second floor, guests enter Sugar Factory Attraction with candyland-themed, 14-seat horse-drawn carousel surrounded by 5,000 light-up candy flowers, oversized cupcakes, lollipops and animal sculptures.

The garden leads to a private gazebo covered in twinkling lights available for private parties. Sitting atop the flagship restaurant is Sugar Factory Chocolate Lounge, where chocolate lovers’ fantasies are turned into reality in a space embellished with gold-and-caramel tones and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The menu features chocolate-based martinis and cocktails such as German chocolate cake, chocolate mudslide martini and caramel truffle all served in chocolate-dipped glassware. Guests can pair their drink with more than two-dozen truffles including cognac, praline nougatine and clavados white truffle hearts.

Also available: The “Chocolate Gold” fondue containing a gold-coated dark chocolate truffle melted tableside and served with edible gold-coated items including chocolate nuggets, truffles, gummy bears, strawberries, chocolate cupcakes and homemade chocolate bars.

One of Sugar Factory’s legendary desserts tops the menu with the awe-inspiring King Kong Sundae that serves as many as 12 people with 24 scoops of ice cream and endless toppings.