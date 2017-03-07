Photos: Mrs. Clark County Stephanie Barrett is crowned Mrs. Nevada-America

Statuesque Stephanie Barrett won Sunday night’s Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant after entering the competition as Mrs. Clark County. Stephanie placed first in a field of 15 competitors, topping the final five of Mrs. Henderson, Mrs. Spring Valley, Mrs. Douglas County and Mrs. Downtown Summerlin.

Stephanie and her husband won a cruise to Mexico and divvied up $50,000 in prizes with her two runners-up. She will now compete in the Mrs. America Pageant this year in Little Rock, Arkansas. If she wins that title, she moves onto China to compete in the Mrs. World Pageant.

Our thanks to pageant photographer Georgina Vaughan for the official photographs in our gallery. KLUC morning DJ Chet Buchanan co-hosted the pageant with Angie Phillips, who was named Mrs. Nevada-America in 2007.

Lauren Cahlan, last year’s titleholder, crowned Stephanie at the 41st annual pageant at Suncoast opposite Tivoli Village and told me: “It was bittersweet for my reign to come to an end, but now I join the sisterhood of winners for the rest of my life, so that honor does continue.”

The ladies were judged on confidence in their swimsuits, poise in their evening gowns, one-on-one interviews with judges and the dreaded final question. One thing went wrong: The florist didn’t deliver bouquets in time for winners but has promised to make home deliveries this week.