Photos: Paris Hilton, Ryan Lochte, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello at XS for Super Bowl 51 Weekend

After a long hiatus from Las Vegas, entrepreneur, reality-TV star, singer, DJ and socialite Paris Hilton was back on the Las Vegas Strip for Super Bowl 51 Weekend at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore on Friday night.

During the day, Paris visited longtime friend Michael Boychuck’s salon Color at Caesars Palace for a hair-and-beauty session. The blonde beauty partied at a stage table with her brother, Barron Hilton, and a hunky mystery man during a set by resident DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

Nearby at another stage table was Olympic champion swimmer Ryan Locate with swimming buddies. An eyewitness reported: “While Ryan’s pregnant fiancee was nowhere to be seen, the Olympian ignored the plethora of ladies vying for his attention.”

Wynn nightlife resident DJs Marshmello and Alison Wonderland partied at the DJ table after their respective sets at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas and Surrender at Encore. Marshmello went behind the console where he was welcomed by The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.

Our thanks to Danny Mahoney for his photographs of The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and Alison Wonderland.