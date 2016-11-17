Photos: Throwdown Action Sports and Music Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

It took 40 tons of ice — 270 blocks of the frozen stuff each weighing 300 pounds — to crush into snow for the 2016 Throwdown Action Sports & Music Festival that took over a city block in Downtown Las Vegas over the weekend.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center was transformed into an 85,000-square-foot playground for 4,000 visitors who packed in to enjoy the 20 bands and DJs during the BMX run and the challenge between skiers and snowboaders on their runs.

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his gallery of action photos. X Games MC Dave Duncan hosted Olympic athletes and X Games medalists in the competition, including Dan Sandoval, Nick Goepper, Dennis Bonus and Jaeger Bailey.

Twenty-year BMX veteran and X Games course designer Ricardo Laguna of Las Vegas engineered the Big Air Jump in which the athletes soared at least 20 feet in the air above Fremont East during their rails and jumps.