Q+A: Mrs. Nevada-America Stephanie Barrett — ‘I hope to win a national championship!’

Statuesque Stephanie Barrett drew an audible intake of breath from the audience at The Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant at Suncoast on March 5 when radio DJ Chet Buchanan, as MC, revealed that she was a mother to five children.

Stephanie, who entered the pageant as Mrs. Clark County, has three children with her basketball trainer husband, Adam: two boys — Taj, 2, Cash, 5, and a 4-year-old daughter, Paisley. Adam has two other daughters, Taylor, 19, now in Japan, and 18-year-old Kianna attending cosmetology school in Idaho.

Taj was once air-lifted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital after he was unable to breathe. At just 4 months, he underwent a lung biopsy, then spent the next 5 months in and out of the medical facility undergoing care and treatments.

Stephanie credits The Ronald McDonald House for helping them during a very difficult time, and she has made the charitable organization her platform for her year ahead as the new Mrs. Nevada-America. Stephanie talked candidly about the entire experience when I put 10 questions, give or take, to her:

What were the emotions you went through as you went from Top 10 to Top Five to just the two of you standing there, then the announcement?

Heading into Top 10, I was called first. In that moment, I felt relief. Standing waiting to be called for Top Five was much different. I was the last one called and definitely felt the nerves kicking in as I knew there were so many other incredible women awaiting the announcement. As Top Five went to final two, I couldn’t believe I was one of the two final women standing.

Waiting to hear who the first runner-up was felt like an eternity. At one point, the suspense was so great, I remember looking up to see if Chet was still standing there ready to make the announcement. It didn’t quite sink in that I had won until I took my first walk as Mrs. Nevada-America. Seeing my family and how proud they were made all the hard work worth it.

State Director Jackie McKenna and the other queens did so much to make The Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant such an incredible experience. Those competing are outstanding women who are doing unbelievable things in their communities. They are an inspiration to me, and I am so grateful to have met each and every one of them.

What do you want to achieve as the new Mrs. Nevada-America?

Former queens have done so much in their community and have paved the way for me to do great things, as well. During my year as Mrs. Nevada-America, I hope to help raise money and awareness for The Ronald McDonald House, who provided my family and me so much support when our baby was ill.

This is the first year that they have had a marketing director, and she is doing an outstanding job already. I hope to capitalize on her momentum and work together to design other fun and creative ways to be involved with The Ronald McDonald House.

In addition to the above, I want to show that you do not have to sacrifice the time with your family in order to give back. Instead, you can do it with them! My kids absolutely love being involved with The Ronald McDonald House, and I hope that their desire to become involved and give back carries over into their adult life, as well.

How do you juggle being Mom to five kids and Mrs. Nevada-America duties?

Being Mrs. Clark County and now Mrs. Nevada-America has been a family affair. The Ronald McDonald house isn’t just my charity; it is my family’s charity. We have done and will continue to do the volunteer work as a family. My husband and children love being a part of it all, and being able to give back to a charity that once gave so much to our family means so much to all of us.

Now you prepare for The Mrs. America Pageant on Aug. 26 at Westgate. How do you plan for that?

Being crowned Mrs. Nevada-America was truly a community win. There were so many amazing and talented people in and around the community who heard my story and wanted to be a part of this incredible journey. I was fortunate enough to meet an incredible dress designer, Elizabeth Calderon, who made me the show-stopping gown and was in attendance at the pageant.

She also put me in contact with a talented swimsuit designer, Rosalba Designs, who made me the perfect swimsuit. My hair color was done by an amazing hairstylist, Ashton, from The Hair Standard. Ashton also helped connect me with Laced Hair, who sent me extensions. Kaymee from Tans and Hair by Kaymee provided my flawless spray tans.

In addition, I had a number of wonderful corporate sponsors, including Naylor Solar, Rebel Pool & Spa, Ron’s Steakhouse, House of Window Coverings, Flippin’ Out Extreme, RYSL soccer, OMG and Mann Mortgage.

Of course, my husband, kids, family and friends have been with me every step of the way, and their love and support keeps me going. Friends and family flew in for the pageant and are committed to supporting me in August. In addition, a few family members invested in my Mrs. Nevada pursuit, and for that I am forever grateful.

If you win, what would be the thrill of representing Nevada and USA at The Mrs. World Pageant this fall in China?

The Mrs. World Pageant will be taking place in China sometime in October or November. It would be such an incredible honor to represent America and married women in the Mrs. World Pageant. For me, it would be such an incredible experience to interact and learn from women around the world, from all different walks of life who want to change the world.

What is your platform? Why did you choose it? How will you promote it?

My experience with The Ronald McDonald House occurred in December 2014 when we lived in a small town in Pennsylvania 2 hours away from Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital. Just before Christmas, our 3 1/2 month-old baby was struggling to breathe. We were life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, where our baby was admitted to ICU. He underwent every test imaginable, including a lung biopsy at 4 1/2 months old, but a diagnosis was elusive.

We spent a good part of the next five months at Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital. The Ronald McDonald House allowed us to have some sense of normalcy during an extremely difficult time; they not only were a place for our other children to stay, but also had numerous volunteers who put together activities to keep the kids entertained and provided meals while we were meeting with doctors and tending to our sick baby. We are so grateful for The Ronald McDonald House.

Throughout my year as Mrs. Nevada-America, I will work with and alongside The Ronald McDonald House. One reason I love working with The Ronald McDonald House is because there is something for everyone. If you are a photographer, you can take photos at one of their events; if you like to bake, you can sign up for their cookie crew; if you like to do art projects, you can put together an activity for people staying there.

Why did you decide to enter The Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant? What did your husband and kids say when you told them you were going for the crown?

I decided to enter The Mrs. Nevada-America Pageant because it gave me a gateway into giving back to The Ronald McDonald House, as they once did for our family. I could have volunteered without entering the pageant, but you can never underestimate the power of the sash and crown.

I am so fortunate to have the most loving and supportive husband. He fully supports my dreams and aspirations and is there to cheer me on and help wherever he can. We are a family team, and I support him in all of his endeavors, as well. My children were so excited to be a part of the Mrs. Nevada run and stole the show with their “Crown our Mom” sign and animated cheering.

Please give me a brief background on yourself. I’m guessing that you modeled at some point because of your height? How/where did you meet your husband? Did he say anything to you when he walked you forward in the evening gown segment?

I was born in Washington and grew up there and in Southern California. I received a scholarship to play basketball at Arizona State University, where I played for a year before foot injuries sidelined me for good. At the end of my freshman year, I transferred to BYU to pursue my B.S. in Business Management with an emphasis in Finance.

BYU is one of the Top Five business programs in the country. With dedication, initiative and focus, I secured my business degree in just three years: my freshman year at ASU and sophomore through senior years in only two years at BYU.

Upon graduation, I married the love of my life and have had three wonderful and talented children. We spent the first four-plus years of our marriage with my husband coaching Division I Women’s Basketball at colleges across the country. In 2015, with our son’s illness, his pulmonologist suggested that we moved to a drier/warmer climate.

We followed his advice and moved to Las Vegas. I was hired as a financial analyst at a gaming company here and have subsequently been promoted to senior business analyst. I love my job and am so grateful to work for such an incredible company that has supported me in my journey to Mrs. Nevada and now on to Mrs. America.

Before coming onstage, my husband hugged me tight, told me how much he loved me and to just relax because I was doing great. I knew that he would make me look even better onstage because his charismatic presence and good looks are undeniable. He truly is my rock, and I am so grateful to have such an incredible better half to navigate through life.

I am almost six feet tall. I have done modeling on the side, as time allows given my work, family, kid’s activities and pageant life. Most of my work has been runway, but I also did a shoot with Boot Barn that will be mailed across the country in the next couple of months.

Was the judge’s interview or the dreaded final question the worst part of the competition? What was the best part? What did your husband and kids say when you got home with the crown? Did it help to have them there rooting for you?

I think the final question was much more difficult than the interview as I was answering not only in front of the judges, but also my family, friends and a large audience. The best part about the pageant was being surrounded by so many family and friends. The week leading up to the pageant was like a big family reunion.

My kids and husband were so happy when I came home with the crown. They all expressed how proud they were of my hard work. As I looked into the audience and saw my children and husband cheering loud for me, I couldn’t help but smile bigger and relax. Knowing that I have their support gives me so much strength.

Fun questions to finish: Nervous at any point? Relief afterward? Did you diet beforehand? Did you eat a big pizza or burger to celebrate?

I was definitely nervous throughout the pageant, but my family and friends being there really eased those nerves. As I was crowned, I got lost in the moment. I felt like I had just won a state championship again. Now I hope to win a national championship!

I tried to diet prior to the pageant, but I might be the worst dieter of all time (thankfully I enjoy running on my treadmill). I don’t love pizza or burgers. I usually eat pretty healthy outside of desserts and peanut butter. Afterward, I drank a lot of water and ate my fourth banana of the day.