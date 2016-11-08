Red Carpet Report: 2016 Best of Las Vegas, Election Day, Whiskey Pete’s, Papaya King

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards on Saturday at The Venetian was a humdinger. Suzanne Somers slithered over a piano to sing, the cast of “Rock of Ages” at The Rio opened with Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” and “Baz: Star Crossed Love” wowed with “Moulin Rouge” dancers and powerful young singers performing “Lady Marmalade.”

Also, Jennifer Romas led her “Sexxy” cast from Westgate in a furious “Hey, Big Spender” dance routine, and electronic violinist and DJ Lydia Ansel and Bella Electric Strings provided music for the Winners Circle after-party. The 90-minute awards ended with Planet Hollywood’s “Vegas! The Show” and the gorgeous plumage headdresses of David Saxe’s long-legged dancers reminding us all of showgirls from a bygone era.

I was honored to be a presenter along with friends Pia Zadora, Nathan Burton, Kelly Clinton Holmes, Clint Holmes and Carrot Top. If my swag bag with notes hadn’t disappeared, I’d have lots more to tell you, but please return to watch my video from the red carpet. The Venetian headliners Human Nature told me in glorious detail how they delivered calves during their days in agricultural school before they formed and gave up midwifery.

Caesars Entertainment won more than 60 BOLV Awards, including Caesars Palace as Best Strip Hotel, Best Valet and Best High-Limit Room. Britney Spears won Best Resident Performer, Best Celebrity, Best Bachelor Party, Best Bachelorette Party and tied with Celine Dion for Best Singer/Musician. Jennifer Lopez won Best Production. Britney tweeted Monday thanking everybody: “This is amazing.”

Carrot Top filmed a music video with “The Property Brothers” stars Drew and Johnathan Scott of Las Vegas in between the awards and his headliner show at The Luxor. Backstage, “Divas Las Vegas” star Frank Marino told me that he’s going to The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health as a “closed test” volunteer to ensure that his recent forgetfulness isn’t the beginning of Alzheimer’s. We’ll have that story Wednesday.

While here in Las Vegas, Suzanne enjoyed dinner at Morels and Lavo in The Palazzo and watched Britney’s “Britney: Piece of Me” at Axis at Planet Hollywood and “Baz.” “One of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” Suzanne said of “Baz.” “Remarkable talent.” I couldn’t agree more. The tango dancers who have appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” are beyond incredible. It’s magical footwork!

STAR SURVEILLANCE

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler attended Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay with his girlfriend and friends. Afterward, Steven and his group went backstage for a meet-and-greet. He snapped photographs and said that the show was “amazing … beyond belief.” He said that the electrifying act “Billie Jean” was his favorite. Also at “One”: Teller of Rio headliners Penn & Teller. Post-show, he said “One” was a “spectacular enterprise.”

It was celebrity gridlock when Guy Savoy, Brad Garrett and Tim Duncan were spotted dining in separate parties at Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Guy hosted Gordon Ramsay at his new Caviar Room in his Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars.

The “Soul, Lunch & Greens” fundraiser at Topgolf at MGM Grand benefited The Don Cornelius Foundation as part of Soul Train Weekend. It was hosted by ESPN anchor Jay Harris and Las Vegas golfer Seema Sadekar, who welcomed fans and spoke of the legacy of Don, late creator and host of “Soul Train.”

BET Executive VP of Strategy and Operations Richard Gay presented a $20,000 check to DCF and Tony Cornelius, son of Don and founder of DCF. Guests included The Mirage headliners Boyz II Men, Omarosa Manigault, Jim Jackson, Cheryl Song and Eddie Levert. Erykah Badu hosted the Soul Train Awards at The Orleans Arena on Sunday.

NEW-LOOK CASINO

The 12-week transformation of Whiskey Pete’s at the California state line in Primm cost $3.5 million. The new-look renovations included remodeling of all 243 standard rooms and four suites and added bathrooms, upgraded beds and carpeting, modern furnishings and appliances including refrigerators, flat-screen TVs and plug-ins for laptops, smartphones and other devices.

Whiskey Pete’s, rumored to have been named after bootlegger Pete MacIntyre, is sporting the new look thanks to the $3.5 million investment by parent company Affinity Gaming. The effort, part of a companywide initiative to update most of its 11 properties, is the first for Whiskey Pete’s since opening in 1973.

HOT DIGGITY DOG

Some of the most celebrated hot dogs are coming to town. Papaya King is New York’s reigning hot dog emporium since 1932 and opens its first Las Vegas location at Harmon Square across from The Hard Rock Hotel this fall. The 84-year-old restaurant is a favorite of Anthony Bourdain, Andrew Zimmern, Julia Child and Martha Stewart and was seen on “Seinfeld.”

The New York-based restaurant, known as a tropical oasis in the concrete jungle, has been deemed “as vital to NYC as the subway” by Zagat, and The New York Times declared Papaya King “the best hot dog in the world.”

ELECTION DAY TREATS

Whoever wins Election Night will delight about half the country and disappoint the other half. But I have two treats to take your mind off the drama. Pizza Rock in Downtown Las Vegas and Green Valley Ranch has a special “Vote for Pizza” event. Pizza Rock will screen all of the 2016 election drama, but all you have to do is vote for one of the many award-winning pizzas.

Meantime, Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club hosts the Election Night viewing party “From the Polls to the Poles.” Guests receive a free drink with an “I Voted” sticker, and the ultimate consolation prize of free lap dances for life will be awarded to Donald Trump if he loses. Dozens of Crazy Horse III dancers will compete in a Hillary, Chelsea Clinton, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump lookalike contest with a cash prize for the winner to build an email server.