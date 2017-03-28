Red Carpet Report: Boyz II Men renews at The Mirage; Tom Cruise’s ‘totally insane’ ‘Mummy’ stunt

Boyz II Men, with baritone Nathan Morris and tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, has extended its weekend runs at The Mirage from August through Dec. 24. They’re away this summer on “The Total Package Tour” with New Kids on the Block and Paula Abdul, which makes a stop at T-Mobile Arena on May 28.

The return Aug. 18 covers 12 weekends in August, September, October, November and December. The four-time Grammy-winning singers formed in 1990 and are the bestselling R&B group of all time with more than 64 million albums worldwide.

Known for hits “Motownphilly,” “End of the Road, “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” “One Sweet Day” and many more, the trio still hands out long-stemmed red roses to the ladies who rush them at the stage during “I’ll Make Love to You.”

CRUISE’S ‘INSANE’ STUNT

In his remake of the horror action drama “The Mummy,” Tom Cruise crashes a fiery plane after a midair fight in G-Force mode. Here’s an early trailer on YouTube, and here’s a video of Tom’s scary midair stunt in G-Force:

Delegates registering today at The National Association of Theater Owners’ CinemaCon meetings at Caesars Palace learned that they will fly in G-Force conditions Tuesday while watching the behind-the-scenes of the stunt, which Hollywood insiders are describing as “totally insane.”

OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Fans of Nora’s Cuisine on West Flamingo not only turned it into one of our city’s top off-Strip dining destinations, but they also prompted the family to relocate 900 feet east from a strip mall into its own building on West Flamingo. Gino and Nora Mauro opened their Italian restaurant of 12 seats in 1991, and it just kept on growing.

They are proud parents of three sons and eight grandchildren. Customers love oldest son Giovanni, who sang as a cantor because of his magnificent, deep baritone voice. In the last year, he has shed a whopping 120 pounds, and he told me during dinner Sunday that he will soon reopen the closed, smaller restaurant as a pizzeria.

AN ITALIAN AFFAIR

Caesars Palace headliners Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have signed on for the $200,000-per-couple private plane ride for six days and nights from here to Italy as guests of Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica. In addition to dinner at President Sergio Mattarella’s home, the trip ends with Andrea and Sir Elton John performing together at The Colosseum in Rome.

Katie Couric and David Foster also are set for the Sept. 5- 11 journey organized by Southern Wine & Spirits honcho Larry Ruvo and wife Camille as a benefit for our Keep Memory Alive that supports The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. With $200,000, you, too, can take part in the experience of a lifetime. Details: KeepMemoryAlive.org.

95 YEARS CLOSER TO HOME

Las Vegas comedy legend Marty Allen celebrated his 95th birthday in his favorite way — putting on yet another performance. Marty and wife Karon Kate Blackwell entertained an audience at South Pont with material new and old, songs and even a little dancing.

At one point, Marty played the role of a ventriloquist’s dummy operated by Karon. Our thanks to Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau for his photo gallery.

‘DRAG RACE’ QUEENS

Two local drag queens, Kimora Blac and Farrah Moan, star in the new Season 9 of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that debuted Friday. They follow Coco Montrese and Britney Spears lookalike Derrick Barry, who starred on “Drag Race” last season, finishing fourth.

Early ratings this morning showed that a record number of nearly 1 million viewers tuned in for the premiere, which featured Lady Gaga’s debut as a guest judge. It was the show’s biggest opening rating to date, and, in a twist, no contestants were eliminated in Episode 1.

DEMOLITION DAY

Demolition work began today on the L.A. Street Market building next to La Concha Visitors Center in preparation for the expansion of The Neon Museum. Once construction on the 0.27-acre parcel is complete this year, the new outdoor exhibit area and events center will host private events and public programs.

The expanded Neon Museum space will house 30 signs not on view, including Las Vegas Club, Spearmint Rhino, Longhorn Casino, Sahara Saloon, Opera House Saloon and Riviera. These signs have been in storage due to lack of available space at the existing Neon Boneyard.

The new space incorporates Midcentury Modern design motifs such as a cantilevered roof, decorative concrete block and stacked stone. The construction also adds a large covered patio canopied by a modern, solar-paneled shade structure.