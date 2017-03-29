Red Carpet Report: Britney Spears announces shows in Israel, The Philippines; Diplo’s Raider Nation at XS

The Britney Spears Asian concert tour this summer between her Axis at Planet Hollywood residency that we rumored in our reports posted Monday is definitely on! The pop princess herself confirmed it shortly after our story ran here.

Ticket sales for Britney’s Tel Aviv, Israel, concert July 3 start tonight in Israel. It’s part of an Asian tour, and Britney announced that she will perform for the first time ever in The Philippines in Manila on June 15 at the Mall of Asia Arena, with tickets going on sale April 5.

500 AND STILL GOING STRONG

The topless cabaret revue “Sexxy” at Westgate that stars its producer and choreographer, Jennifer Romas, has hit the 500-show milestone. An incredible achievement since it had only three weeks of preparation before it began in January 2015 as a monthlong experiment and is still going strong more than two years later.

Jennifer says the secret to its longevity is her constantly mixing up her topless temptresses and adding routines and skimpy costumes every month. She says that they will all celebrate the new “Summer of Sexxy” this spring with her new goal of reaching a third year and 1,000 shows.

SECURITY SCREENINGS

Extra security will be on patrol tonight at CinemaCon at Caesars Palace for Paramount and Walt Disney Studios presentations of summer movie releases to prevent potential bootleggers from recording images. A highlight of the Disney presentation will be the fifth edition of “Pirates of the Caribbean” with the return of Captain Jack Sparrow played by Johnny Depp.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is set for release over Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29. After the screening, CinemaCon delegates will party like a pirate at a swashbuckling-themed party in Octavius Ballroom. No advance word if Johnny will make a surprise appearance, but here are three official trailers on YouTube:

FLAMINGO PARTY LINEUP

Headliners helping the Flamingo’s Go Pool celebrate the property’s 70th anniversary this summer include Sisqo, Aaron Carter, Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas, Jay Sean and Mya, with more to come. It begins Saturday with ACM Pool Party for a Cause with Old Dominion, Jerrod Niemann, Jackie Lee and Dee Jay Silver starting at 1 p.m.

Aaron, who will join his brother Nick Carter of The Backstreet Boys down the Strip at Axis, is set to take over Go Pool on April 15. Go Pool features 14 cabanas, 35 daybeds and a sports deck with five gaming tables for blackjack and craps.

TWIN ASSISTANTS?

Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck guest stars on Monday night on ABC’s “The Twins: Happily Ever After?” Cameras follow Las Vegas twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who appeared on “The Bachelor,” as they audition to become Murray’s newest blonde-bombshell assistants on the Las Vegas Strip.

You’ll have to tune in to see how well they do and if they make it into Murray’s show. Murray said: “Emily and Haley Ferguson are such sweethearts, and it really was a pleasure meeting them.” The twins recently relocated from here to Los Angeles.

RAIDER NATION

The excitement surrounding Monday’s news that The Raiders NFL franchise is moving to Las Vegas exploded with parties all over town, and full-throttle fanfare was at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore when the mega-club celebrated in true Wynn Nightlife fashion.

A team of XS’ servers clad in Raider Nation silver-and-black uniforms presented DJ and producer Diplo with a jersey while sparks flew from bottles of bubbly. When Diplo got on the mic and gave a shout-out about The Raiders, the packed house erupted with cheers.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in Las Vegas.