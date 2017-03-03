Red Carpet Report: Tears for Fears + Hall & Oates at T-Mobile Arena, Martin Kaye, ‘DWTS’ studio

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates are partnering with multiplatinum-selling British duo Tears for Fears for a 29-city North American tour that will stop at T-Mobile Arena on July 21.

The tour kicks off May 4 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at The BOK Center and will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, Miami, New York, Toronto, Dallas, Denver and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Staples Center at the end of July.

The summer arena tour also will feature an acoustic performance by opening act Allen Stone. Tickets and VIP packages for the Las Vegas tour stop go on sale at noon March 10.

MARTIN KAYE’S FAREWELL

Martin Kaye, most recently in “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s, returns here Wednesday at The Space to say a proper thank you and goodbye. Martin told me: “The show is really just my way of saying thank you to the Las Vegas community. This city has been so wonderful to me for the last four years, and, whether I return or not, I’ll always consider it home.

“The opportunities that have come my way because of this incredible community have been more than I ever could’ve dreamed. ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ brought me here, but it has since become so much more than that to me, and I’m just incredibly grateful. I’ve written and performed my own show various times. I’ve collaborated with other artists.

“I’ve co-written a musical. I’ve met celebrities. I’ve walked red carpets. I’ve been invited to perform at events in the city, and I’ve made incredible friends. I’ll be playing songs that have been important to me since I’ve been in Las Vegas and also crowd favorites and a few originals.

“I’ll also be bringing my friends I’ve made since moving here to perform with me, including ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ cast members Rob Lyons, Justin Shandor, Marc Donovan, plus Jolana Sampson, Jaime Lynch, Joel Ferguson and Zoe Kohen Ley. The band is Mark Ferratt, John Wedemeyer, Chris Davis, Philip Drennen, Gary Cordell, Eric Tewalt and Kevin Stout.

“The plan for my future is really to explore other opportunities, so I’ve decided to move back to the U.K. to be closer to friends and family and try my hand in The West End, as well as headlining on ships. I want to see what else is out there in the world for me.”

‘DWTS’ PRO DANCE STUDIO

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers and mirror-ball trophy champions Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani and their business partners are celebrating the opening of their newest Dance With Me studio at Tivoli Village next Thursday.

BREAKTHROUGH MOVIE STAR

Australian-born actor Brenton Thwaites will receive the CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday by Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, the convention of The National Association of Theatre Owners at Caesars Palace from March 27-30.

Brenton will be presented with the honor at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards on March 30 at The Colosseum hosted by The Coca-Cola Co., the presenting sponsor of CinemaCon.

“Since making his big screen debut in 2013’s ‘Oculus,’ Brenton Thwaites has entertained audiences with versatile roles in such films as ‘The Giver’ and ‘Maleficent,’ ” said Mitch. “With his upcoming role in the sure-to-be blockbuster ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ Thwaites is poised to break out and become a household name.”

HARD ROCK BUYS TAJ MAHAL

Wall Street financial guru and investor Carl Icahn is selling the former Donald Trump Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City he bought from the latter. The site will be rebranded like our Hard Rock Hotel here as The Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City, part of a $300 million purchase and renovation expected to create 3,000 jobs with a summer 2018 opening.

Taj Mahal closed Oct. 10 after a strike by Unite Here Local 54. It put 2,100 people out of work. It’s the first entry into Atlantic City by The Hard Rock since it disclosed a desire to enter the market seven years ago.

USA SEVENS RUGBY

USA Sevens Rugby fans welcomed The USA Eagles men’s and women’s teams at The Team USA Pep Rally at BLVD Plaza at Monte Carlo on Thursday. Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak presented Team USA with a proclamation declaring March 1, 2017, as “USA Sevens Rugby Day.”

The rally began with USA Sevens cheerleaders and mascots firing up the crowd as Spring Valley High Drum Line performed while teams and coaches entered the plaza. Las Vegas Host Committee Chairman Oscar Goodman started the event by toasting to a Team USA victory.

Coaches Mike Friday and Richard Walker joined Jon Hinkin, VP of Competitions and Tournament Director of United World Sports, to mark USA Sevens’ annual return here and the women’s team addition. Fans had the chance to meet and take photographs with players. The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament is at Sam Boyd Stadium today through Sunday.