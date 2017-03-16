Red Carpet Report: Time-limit dining, ‘Property Brothers,’ Donny and Marie, Frankie Moreno, Sugar Factory

Timed dining! I had never heard of it, but it has started here. Better bring your iWatch or an old-fashioned alarm clock that counts down the minutes remaining on your 2-hour table allocation.

I don’t know how it is enforced, but maybe the waiter or table gestapo turf you out of your seats mid-mouthful? And does the 2 hours include asking for the bill, waiting for the credit card charge, signing for it and leaving a tip as time is up?

Does that mean 1 hour 50 minutes for dining and drinking and 10 minutes for paying as the clock tolls? In confirming a reservation for tonight, a good friend of mine was reminded that his party of four had to leave after 2 hours.

What about staying for an extra round of drinks or expensive cognac? Sorry, time’s up! With this attitude, I don’t know if we’d hear the word “sorry.” At the new, popular Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, groups of up to five get 2 hours and six or more get 2.5. Generous!

BTW, the reservation confirmation letter also instructs customers to refrain from wearing sports and beach wear. I wasn’t planning on a beach barbecue in the swanky Japanese sushi and sashimi restaurant, but I was thinking of a final round of drinks post-dinner. Never mind. This is one innovation that I hope doesn’t catch on.

MORTGAGE SELLERS

Twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, our HGTV “Property Brothers” hometown hero stars, have signed on to be the brand face of Chase Mortgage. The real estate and design stars will add personality and humor to home financing with TV commercials, digital and print ads, branch merchandising and appearances.

This is a spin on mortgage marketing using celebrity influencers mixing traditional and digital media. “There are clear synergies between our two brands as we look to help people find, buy and fix up their dream home,” said Drew. “We’re thrilled to partner with Chase to help make homeownership a reality for more families across the country,” said Jonathan.

DONNY & MARIE ADD DATES

Now that Olivia Newton-John has ended her run of shows at The Flamingo, her showroom-mates Donny and Marie Osmond have added four weeks of shows to their nine-year run at the property. Donny and Marie will step into Olivia’s shoes as she did for them during their absences in May, June, September and November.

NEW RESIDENCY

It’s no longer a rumor. Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician Frankie Moreno sent a confirmation text to me that he has won a residency through summer at Golden Nugget even before his six guest shows that began last week have ended. Frankie will perform Thursdays and Saturdays until the end of August in the former Gordie Brown theater.

Golden Nugget will continue its 52 Fridays series of yesteryear groups in between his two-days-a-week performances. Frankie also will juggle his shows at the newly named Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. His next show there is Tuesday.

WILD WEEKEND

It’s going to be a fan-favorite weekend for the official grand opening of Sugar Factory Fashion Show. In addition to Flavor Flav there Friday and reality-TV star Scott Disick presiding over Saturday’s opening ceremonies, “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull will party and partner with Sugar Factory on Sunday to launch his vodka Voli 305.

Pitbull will create a 60-ounce smoking dry-ice candy goblet. He is back here after the successful opening of his SLAM Academy of Nevada charter school that prepares students for post-secondary studies and careers through sports. Meantime, “Mr. 305” will be back at Planet Hollywood starting his third residency July 21.

GUEST CHEFS

Chef Mario Batali and his Las Vegas culinary director Nicole Brisson have signed up guest kitchen kings and queens for a new dinner series starting at Carnevino at The Palazzo on April 1. New York chef Cesare Casella, known as “the dean of Italian cooking,” is up first.

The award-winning restaurateur behind Beppe and Maremma worked with Nicole when she launched her culinary career in New York. Future guest chefs include Nancy Silverton along with Mario and Joe Bastianich.

Also, Frank Langello, executive chef of Mario’s hotspot Babbo Enoteca in New York, and Shirley Chung, formerly of The Venetian and The Cosmopolitan and a “Top Chef” finalist and now executive chef and owner of Twenty Eight in Newport Beach, California.

DISNEY WORLD FUN

Our Axis at Planet Hollywood pop princess Britney Spears joined sister Jamie Lynn Spears and their kids for a Walt Disney World adventure this week where they enjoyed Cinderella’s Castle and Splash Mountain. The families bypassed Magic Kingdom to tackle the massive, out-of-this-world milkshakes. It was Robert Earl’s Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs grand reopening.

Britney’s sons Sean and Jayden James rode with Jamie Lynn’s daughter, now fully on the mend from her scary ATV accident last month. Mom Lynne and cousin Lexie also joined them.

