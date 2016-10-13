Review: High-energy ‘Solid Gold Soul’ glitters at Bally’s

It’s a nonstop party onstage and offstage for the 80 minutes that the performers in “Solid Gold Soul” at Windows Showroom in Bally’s are rocking to the hits of yesteryear and Motown Sound. No wonder that the audience is out of its chairs and dancing along to the high-energy numbers.

Six L.A. musicians led by Dino Maddalone belt out the infectious, finger-snapping and toe-tapping music, and local leading lady Marva Scott captivates as Diana Ross and Martha Reeves with her Vandellas. Four luscious, shapely backup singers and dancers add to the heated action.

It’s the simplest of formulas: Five amazing musical impersonators a la “Legends in Concert” but with the sole emphasis on “Solid Gold Soul.” Sometimes you can hardly tell the difference between the characters and real stars.

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Pete Peterkin is extraordinary in his take-offs of Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and when he leads other performers making up The Four Tops. Tal Pearsall effectively plays Smokey Robinson.

Greg Lanster embodies James Brown’s characteristics and vocal gymnastics. That leaves Grady Harrell with the gargantuan task of taking on Sam Cooke and Jackie Wilson, and he does so brilliantly.

The staging and choreography has been expertly timed by producer and choreographer Nannette Barbera. She has a 35-year background with more than 700 productions and staged Las Vegas hits “Moulin Rouge,” “Vegas Nights” and “iCandy Burlesque.”

As I reported here on Sept. 29, Nannette and producer Marc Paskin tested “Solid Gold Soul” successfully in Reno, but Marc’s massive brain hemorrhage prevented the solid show’s move a year ago to Las Vegas.

Its debut here 12 months ago was postponed when Marc was confined to a wheelchair. But after an intensive rehabilitation program, he began to walk and talk again. “This was a bucket-list dream come true,” he told me after opening night.

“I loved the Motown Sound of the ’60s but got sidetracked as a concert promoter going into real estate. As I got older, I decided that I didn’t want to retire, so I went back to my original love of concert promotion. Retirement would have been so boring.

“I liked the original sounds and looks of the Motown-type groups and thought that this would work in Las Vegas as it had never been done here before. Even through my illness, it always remained my dream to see it on the Strip.”

The audience’s energy during “Solid Gold Soul” was amazing. The crowd went crazy with standing ovations and more dancing in the aisles than I’ve seen at any other Las Vegas production. You simply cannot stop singing along with the artists onstage.

Once you’ve begun to be a part of the chorus, the numbers have you swaying, twisting, turning and on your feet to dance. It’s unavoidable! The action-packed show doesn’t know the meaning of the word slowdown because everything moves like lightning.

These artists aren’t well known, but they’re as talented as the originals. The band could have its own show with its blasting music. If you see 300 people jump-jiving as they walk through Bally’s, then continue dancing to the music on the Strip, you now know where they originated.

The sound and passion of “Solid Gold Soul” stay with you. “Solid Gold Soul” is definitely a 24-karat party. Go enjoy, feel good and dance your tail off. You’ll feel fantastic afterward. This isn’t a gym workout, but just as much energy is expended!