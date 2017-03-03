Review + photos: Ageless Backstreet Boys deliver high-energy, crowd-pleasing show at Axis

There were cheers and tears during the premiere of The Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life” residency at Axis at Planet Hollywood on Wednesday night. The cheers were nonstop for the 90-minute show even though it started 30 minutes later than planned.

The tears were not from sadness (except perhaps that the curtain had to come down at some point), but from joy that the five handsome hunks were back together on the Strip for the first time with a 10-week residency.

It was glitter galore as female fans in skirts emblazoned with their love for Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson joined with moms and their daughters who vastly outnumbering males in the showroom at a ratio of 80-20.

Nobody cared that Kevin is 45 now and Nick at 37 has a baby with his wife. They were still the adored heroes of the boyband era. The crowd went wild when the lovable lads marched into the crowd to sing “All I Have to Give’ and perform their moves on raised boxes at strategic spots between the first and second seating levels.

Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment execs were ecstatic, telling me that for the first time since the theater opened, BSB have sold out balcony seating every Saturday night — something even Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Pitbull haven’t done with 4,600 seats.

The show is dance heavy with fine choreographed moves and a 10-pack ensemble (five women and five men) backing up the five members of BSB. The boys said that they spent eight weeks in dance and vocal studios prepping for the new show with 20-plus songs that fired at the adoring audience almost without a break.

It was just enough time for them to jump in and out of four wardrobe changes. Their choreographed routines were slick, stylish and with a military precision as if they were recalling the days of yesteryear — as if the 1990s were only yesterday.

Their arrival onstage dressed in all white from five suspended boxes that made it from ceiling to stage floor without a hitch was a knockout opening number. Fans were equally impressed with the folding dance chair routine to the 1997 video for “As Long As You Love Me.”

Shortly after the concert, BSB were feted at neighboring Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas just after midnight where Nick sprayed the crowd with a magnum of Moet Champagne. His four companions danced and sang on the wall of their banquette area roped off by heavy security to prevent the crowds of ladies from losing control.

Pop tour director Raj Kapoor, who created “Larger Than Life,” said that he approached the show without theatricality. He emphasized incredible laser technology and special-effects lighting: “It was deliberately different from the huge effects for Britney and Jennifer.

“I wanted the focus on the five guys in an intimate version of a live touring concert. It’s modern, masculine, polished and impressive, and it’s going to be one of the largest shows on the Strip.” That was proven by the number of women attending who said that they have purchased multiple sets of tickets for the remainder of the 25 select dates through July 1.

On social media after their encore performance of “Everybody,” the band said: “Thanks to everyone who got a hall pass to come get down with us. Night one of #BSBVegas down!” Thousands of rose petals were shot from cannons over BSB and fans to end an explosive night.

“We’re still together after 24 years. We’re old, but is it OK if we have another 24?” Brian asked onstage. The answer was a resounding yes — in unison! Our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy, who interviewed Oscars director Raj on Monday morning ahead of BSB’s premiere, told me:

“In eight years of attending concerts for work in Las Vegas, this show was one of the most fun ones hands down. Their voices and dance moves are in top form, and they give it 100 percent all night. Many in the crowd, including yours truly, were singing and dancing the entire time.”

Our fabulous Fox 5 Las Vegas friend and anchor Rachel Smith, who holds a PhD in Boybands … LOL … had the final words on BSB with her star rating: “Five out of five!” That makes them larger than life indeed!