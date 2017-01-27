Review + photos: High-powered Tenors of Rock rocks Harrah’s Showroom

Five British theatrical singers, the Tenors of Rock, are the newest residents at Harrah’s Showroom, and the production is high powered and larger than life. The five burly Brits belt out celebrated classics from the 1960s through today in perfect harmony.

The setlist includes Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Music of the Night” from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N Roses. It’s rock like never before, and their versions of anthems by Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, KISS and Whitesnake push boundaries.

Tenors of Rock is a wall-to-wall spectacular punctuated by a rip-roaring band and bevy of beauties from The Sunset Strip burlesque troupe Little Miss Nasty. The Tenors of Rock is five ex-British stage show singers who formed when theater work was slow to sing their favorites.

“This has been our dream for five years, and it’s finally happening in Las Vegas,” founder and creator Gareth Richards told me. “We have settled down in Las Vegas moving our families here from England, Scotland and Wales. We’re loving Las Vegas and our audiences. We wade out into the theater every night to shake hands with them while we’re singing. This is a real party.”

It’s unlike any rock show Las Vegas has ever seen because it is 28 top rock hits sung flawlessly by West End stage professionals with musical resumes. Each one is an individual star in his own right with signature styles as they sing from the stage and various parts of the theater.

Vibrant graphics on a 36-foot x 20-foot LED video wall soak the stage and fans as the group’s charismatic personalities and showmanship mix with their vocals, which are sweet and oh, so loud! Our thanks to Denise Truscello of WireImage for her photo gallery from opening night.

The Tenors of Rock describes it best: “No funny wigs or trying to look like glam rockers — just a balls-out rock show with a great live band and huge vocals.” Buckle up for the blasts. It’s an electrifying night that brings audiences to their feet!