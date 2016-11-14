Salute to the Troops photos: Robert Irvine’s pushup challenge +$10K donation, Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band

Can anybody beat celebrity chef Robert Irvine when he sets his mind to a challenge? We saw the former member of the British Royal Navy recently rappel down the side of the Tropicana when he unveiled plans to open his debut restaurant in Las Vegas there next spring.

On Saturday night, he challenged the USO staff to an onstage pushup challenge at Fremont Street Experience during the fourth-annual Salute to the Troops concert with Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band. Gary, of course, is widely known as Lt. Dan from “Forrest Gump.”

Thousands packed FSE for the free Veterans Day Weekend concert and watched as Robert won the pushup challenge. This time, he expertly dealt with 50 pushups in short order and instead of taking the $10,000 prize donated his own $10,000 to the organization.

That’s the definition of a hero! Robert was in town to host a military cooking competition Saturday at the Tropicana. Our thanks to contributing photographer and 2016 Best of Las Vegas winner Tom Donoghue for his great gallery of Gary’s concert.