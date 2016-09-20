Is a show by Deadmau5 headed to the Las Vegas Strip?

An electronic dance music show that involves DJ Deadmau5 is being developed to go into Paris Las Vegas, I can reveal exclusively, as a replacement for the award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS that ended its 8 1/2 year Strip run there Sunday night.

Canadian investors are being pitched to bankroll the EDM show, as superstar Deadmau5, birth name Joel Thomas Zimmerman, hails from Toronto.

I first reported the Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor of an EDM show to be produced by Base Entertainment on Thursday, but it wasn’t until Sunday that I received confirmation from two sources that the global DJ tapped for the production would be Deadmau5 and his record label, Mau5trap.

There’s no word yet when Base Entertainment, the production company who partnered on JERSEY BOYS, will stage the new show. A senior Caesars exec wouldn’t confirm or deny the Deadmau5 show for me but did say: “We hope to have a lot of announcements to make shortly.”

Caesars Entertainment also is hoping to reveal shortly two new shows that will be produced for the now-shuttered Jubilee Theater at its hotel property Bally’s.

Base, currently embroiled in a legal case involving the Spiegelworld plan to move its show ABSINTHE to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Caesars Palace, has shut four of its recent Strip productions: PUPPET UP! at The Venetian, Frankie Moreno, Paul Zerdin and JERSEY BOYS.

Las Vegas producers blame the booming nightclub business for siphoning theatergoers and turning off the younger demographic from attending theater shows. By adding EDM into a theatrical venture, they’re hoping to reverse the trend.