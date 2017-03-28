Sir Elton John toasts 70th birthday, 50 years of collaboration with Bernie Taupin

Caesars Palace headliner Sir Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday and his 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin at a gala benefit for his Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Hammer Museum at UCLA. Rob Lowe hosted the evening at Red Studios with performances by Lady Gaga and other guests. On reaching his 70th year, our The Colosseum headliner said:

“I’m interested in moving forward all the time with what I create, my collaborations and also with discovering the work of other people. I think age is immaterial provided we keep our minds alive by being open to new things. I can be as excited by a new artist who plays me their demo as I am by a new record of one of my musical heroes.

“I can be excited by playing a new city I’ve never played before or revisiting somewhere I know well and seeing how it’s changed. Life is a constant state of flux for us all, and I like to embrace that. I also feel very happy to use my position to bring attention to injustice in the world and to try to help where I can. At this time in my life, I’m the happiest I have ever been.”

A short film with a selection of highlights from Elton’s amazing career was screened for guests. Committed to philanthropy, Elton is eager to leverage the celebration of his 70th birthday and his amazing songwriting collaboration with Bernie in order to support two causes that are the driving passions of his life: 1) ending the global HIV/AIDS epidemic and 2) art in all its many forms.

To that end, the event raised money to help fund the grant-making initiatives of EJAF and exhibitions and programs presented by The Hammer. Elton has achieved worldwide sales of more than 250 million records and has 58 Top 40 singles in the U.S. Elton has performed more than 3,500 concerts in more than 80 countries. Of his career with Bernie, Elton simply says:

“It’s the same excitement now as when we first started. That this year marks the 50th anniversary of my partnership with Bernie Taupin is mind boggling for me because it seems like only yesterday that I met him. It’s an amazing achievement to stay with one person for 50 years on a creative basis in an industry where that doesn’t really happen very much.”

And Bernie said of Elton: “It’s been an unconventional partnership, and, while we pretty much patented the two-room technique, I’d venture to say you’d be hard pressed to find a couple of songwriters more in sync with each other and their craft.”