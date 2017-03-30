Star Surveillance: CinemaCon attendees include Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling and Mila Kunis

Spotted at Caesars Palace during the 2017 CinemaCon convention this week: Luc Besson (director, “Valerian”), Aaron Sorkin (writer and director, “Molly’s Game”), Peter Berg (director, “Mile 22”) and screen stars Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling, Charlize Theron, Mark Wahlberg, Cara Delevinge, Jessica Chastain and Mila Kunis.

Hollywood’s biggest names celebrated the highly anticipated Tinseltown openings of our Tao Group’s restaurants Tao Asian Bistro, Beauty & Essex and Luchini Pizzeria and Avenue Nightclub at an all-star block party.

Katie Holmes, Cindy Crawford, Orlando Bloom and Hailey Baldwin were among the celebrities who celebrate Tao Group’s Los Angeles debut. Cindy and hubby Rande Gerber joined the fun as DJ Khaled took to the stage for a surprise DJ set. Orlando was at the nightclub with friends, and Draya Michele danced at a table with gal pals.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Diana Ross’ son, arrived together looking more in love than ever at Beauty & Essex, and the inseparable couple showed their affection with PDA cheek kisses. Jamie Chung was all smiles with husband Bryan Greenberg, and Hailey, Alec Baldwin’s daughter, dazzled in a sparkly, slashed-to-the-thigh number showing off her gorgeous gams.

Enjoying late-night slices of pizza at Luchini: Michael Bay and Owen Wilson. Nas, Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak were surprise performers, while Ross One, Cassidy, Chantel Jeffries, Chris Masterson and Devin Lucien manned the dual DJ decks throughout the evening.

Tyga turned up with pal Scott Disick, who was recently in town for the Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand-opening weekend, along with G-Eazy, Zoe Saldana, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Nicole Scherzinger.

Beauty & Essex chef Chris Santos served poke wonton tacos, petit imperial Wagyu sliders and grilled cheese, smoked bacon and tomato soup dumplings, and Tao chef Ralph Scamardella served Tao-Tinis and Emerald Gimlets.