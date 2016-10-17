Tonight in L.V.: Ashanti, Ja Rule, Jack Jones, ‘Mondays Dark,’ Rivea, DJs Politik and Carnage

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Ashanti and Ja Rule will “Mesmerize” while “Livin’ It Up” at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Legendary singer Jack Jones starts a two-night run at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with pianist Christian Jacob, drummer Kendall Kay and bassist Chris Colangelo. Jack will take you back to the days of “Wives and Lovers” and “Lollipops and Roses” and maybe even “the Love Boat” theme.

It’s the penultimate “Mondays Dark” charity show at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel hosted by Mark Shunock and his cast of Las Vegas entertainers to benefit The Candlelighters children’s cancer fight. Mark presents “Broadway in the Hood” next month, then after the third-anniversary celebration at the nearby Joint in December moves to his own “Mondays Dark” venue, The Space, in January.

Celebrated French chef Alain Ducasse celebrates the first anniversary of his restaurant Rivea and adjoining Skyfall Lounge atop The Delano at Mandalay Bay.

Kelly Clinton Holmes’ Open Mic talent cabaret is at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ Politik spins at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ WeAreTreo & BRKLYN host Flawless Monday at Jewel in Aria.

DJ Carnage tears it up at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

And DJ Cyberkid proves his age at Bond in The Cosmopolitan.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

“Iron Chef” superstar Masaharu Morimoto soft opens his Japanese restaurant at MGM Grand in the former space of Shibuya. The contemporary Asian design combines delicate Japanese beauty and elegance with exotic photographs by Yasumichi Morita for a stunning signature touch.

Welcoming diners to the new art of Japanese culinary styles, the famed Food Network personality says: “No Rules. Don’t be afraid to do whatever you want. Cooking doesn’t have to have rules. I don’t like it that way.”

Morimoto made his mark while working for Nobu Matsuhisa in New York. He was scheduled to open his Las Vegas location at The Mirage, but corporate execs moved him to MGM Grand.

It’s wall-to-wall network TV coverage on pre-debate day as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump prepare to square off in the final showdown moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace at the Thomas & Mack Center. I’ll be broadcasting from the Fox News satellite studio at MGM Grand on Neil Cavuto’s show at 1 p.m. PT.

And it’s the countdown to concerts by The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday and Saturday.