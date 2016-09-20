Tonight in L.V.: ‘Beautiful,’ Celine Dion, Party in The Park, Mark Stoermer and The Hownds, The Avett Brothers

TONIGHT IN L.V.

It’s an embarrassment of music riches tonight on and off The Strip:

The Carole King musical BEAUTIFUL kicks off the 2016/2017 Broadway Series with a 16-show run at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. I’ll be singing along with the audience to hits such as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Walking in the Rain.”

I can still remember back to 1971 when the singer-songwriter chart-topper arrived on the scene with “Tapestry.” “You’ve Got a Friend” in Julia Knitel playing Carole and Erika Olson playing songwriter friend Cynthia Weil.

Superstar singer Celine Dion returns to her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace through Oct. 8. Be sure to check out our story about “The House That Celine Built” in Friday Neon in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

I shouldn’t be telling you this because it’s supposed to be a surprise, but Mark Stoermer, bassist of hometown heroes The Killers, is part of The Hownds lineup appearing with Same Sex Mary and The Big Friendly Corporation in a popup show at Lounge at the Palms. And it’s free!

The Avett Brothers headline at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

The legendary Sonny Charles is at The Bootlegger Bistro.

Jamm is on the Main Stage of Fremont Street Experience; Spandex Nation is at First Street Stage; and Alter Ego finds its identity on Third Street Stage.

DJ Burns, who masterminded “Make Me” for Britney Spears and G-Eazy, spins the dual decks at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

DJ Mike Attack is on the wheels of steel at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Strip has a new weekly outdoor celebration, Party in The Park, between Monte Carlo and New York-New York. The Tony Marques Band will provide music while Sake Rok, Beerhaus and California Pizza Kitchen provide complimentary snacks and drinks for Party’s first edition.

Chinese culture is celebrated at The Orleans Showroom with the one-night musical MARCH OF VOLUTEERS centered on the life of Nie Er, composer of the national anthem of The People’s Republic of China.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

It’s not Sunday morning yet, but only Lionel Richie could go head-on against this weekend’s Life Is Beautiful Festival. He starts a new run of shows Wednesday through Oct. 12 at Axis at Planet Hollywood complete with “Hello” and other romantic songs.