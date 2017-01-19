Tonight in L.V.: DJs Lil Jon, Marshmello and Five, Tenors of Rock, Luniz, Zowie Bowie

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Our Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce launches its $1.2 million media campaign with the inaugural Wedding Tourism sneak peek for 2017. After a decade of decline for Las Vegas weddings, marriage licenses have stabilized, and the business of marriage has now bounced back to a $2 billion-a-year industry.

Tenors of Rock celebrates its official grand opening at Harrah’s.

Scotty Alexander leads the line dancing at Gilley’s at T.I.

Zowie Bowie rocks Downtown at Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Keith Wren hosts the Freedom Beat party at Downtown Grand.

Steel Panther pounces at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

Lil Jon turns down for what at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

Marshmello, pictured here, makes ’em melt at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

Oakland hip-hop duo Luniz headlines LAX at The Luxor.

And DJ Five handles the countdown at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Our weekend preview Celebrities in L.V. has Robin’s Royal Rundown of the 2017 AVN + Adult Entertainment Expo and AVN Awards at The Hard Rock Hotel. Julia Ann, a veteran of 23 years, shares her insights and experiences at the AskMen.com “Fine State of Things” panel, and we’ll have my interview with her via YouTube where she says:

“The adult industry today is facing a lot of challenges with the economy, technology, the political climate and the way people consume entertainment, so it’s vital to get a good handle on the hurdles we face and those that are still ahead.” Julia Ann made her adult-film debut in 1992 with “Hidden Obsessions.”

Meet Tamara Duarte, the beautiful globe-trotting actress who has settled down to married life as a stepmom here, and longtime Las Vegas producer David Saxe explains the seven-year success of his “Vegas! The Show” at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

And Friday night highlights include Phil Lesh and Friends starting a three-day run at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade and DJs Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Cedric Gervais.