Tonight in L.V.: ‘Fantasy’ 17th anniversary, ‘Scarlet Pimpernel,’ Sommelier Smackdown, Dollface

TONIGHT IN L.V.

The topless temptresses of “Fantasy” at The Luxor celebrate the 17th anniversary of their adult cabaret and unveil their 2017 calendar of “Natural Beauties” posed against Mother Nature’s natural beauties of our Las Vegas Valley. They even have surprises up their non-existent sleeves. We’ll have a report and photo gallery Wednesday.

The Tony Award-nominated musical comedy “The Scarlet Pimpernel” rescues French aristocrats from the guillotine thanks to the actors at Summerlin Performing Arts Center.

Dollface rocks the Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience, while Spandex Nation stretches at 1st Street Stage and Alter Ego finds itself at 3rd Street Stage.

Rockers rejoice with the triple-header of The Joy Formidable, She Wants Revenge and The Dig at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

The classic soul and R&B sounds of legendary recording star Sonny Charles are at Bootlegger Bistro.

Gregg Austin’s M-Town is at South Point Showroom.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band is at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

The Downtown Container Park takes on a Halloween mood for the Wine & Canvas party.

Wolfgang Puck hosts Round 2 of his Sommelier Smackdown with Jenna Boyer of Lupo versus Marshall Turner of Cut at his Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin with chef Spencer Rudow’s three-course menu.

The sad, tortured final years of boxing champion Sonny Liston and his links to a prominent Mob figure are analyzed by investigative journalist Shaun Assael at The Mob Museum to crack open the case that went cold.

DJ Burns spins at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

DJ Sucio and Exile team up at The Studio V party at Vanguard Lounge on Fremont Street.

And DJ John Cha is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

The topless dancers from all three “X” shows — “X Burlesque,” “X Rocks” and “X Country” — host their annual Halloween bash.

Pint-sized 12-year-old Grace VanderWaal, winner of the most-recent Season 11 “America’s Got Talent,” hosts a meet-and-greet with runners-up The Clairvoyants and comedic mime Tape Face at Planet Hollywood Showroom in advance of their expanded, four-night run of shows that starts Thursday. We’ll post my transatlantic phone interview with amazing clairvoyants Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass, aka The Clairvoyants, from their home in Austria.

Also Wednesday, a report on my tour of the new 5,300-seat Park Theater at Monte Carlo that Cher will call home for her initial 18-date residency starting Feb. 8 through May 25 and where Katt Williams will become its first standup comic Jan. 7.