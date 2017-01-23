Tonight in L.V.: Jarrett + Raja, Andre’s Bistro + Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Gerome Sapp’s Health Binge

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas magicians Jarrett & Raja, in the first photo, have something up their sleeves when Hooters unveils its $20 million transformation plan that just might change the trademark orange shorts and tight white tank tops of The Hooters Girls. Expect a new showroom, restaurant and rock fantasy legends residency.

Original Las Vegas celebrity chef Andre Rochat, in the second photo, officially opens his Andre’s Bistro & Bar and introduces his Stacked Hospitality partners at the former DW Bistro location on South Fort Apache. Gorgeous Las Vegas twins Emily and Haley Ferguson from ABC’s “The Bachelor” will be filming their new reality-TV show “The Twins: Happily Ever After?” as part of the festivities.

To celebrate the selection of Westgate’s culinary team to cook at the prestigious James Beard House in New York, Edge Steakhouse and Fresco Italiano chefs will preview the five-course tasting menu at Edge.

Health Binge, a healthy fast-food concept created by former NFL player Gerome Sapp and executive chef Jackie McMahan, celebrates its grand opening on West Badura Avenue.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns blasts the brassy music at Lounge at The Palms.

The Tyler James “Elvis & Memphis” Experience is on First Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosts her Open Mic cabaret at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ Mustard spreads it on thick at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The L.A. Leakers party hearty at the Flawless festivities at Jewel at Aria.

And R.L. Grime spins the dual decks at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male comic drag ballet troupe, parodies classical ballets at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at UNLV.

Pop artist Romero Britto hosts his extraordinary collection of artwork at The Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

And the ticket presale begins for the 52nd ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2.