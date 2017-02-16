Tonight in L.V.: John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, Sisqo, Alter Bridge, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Surfer Blood

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

John Rich of Big & Rich cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of his entertainment venue Redneck Riviera at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s. The country bar has guitar-shaped tables, heroes bar dedicated to veterans and American flag made of beer cans. Stars set to attend with John: Marie Osmond, Larry Gatlin, T.G. Sheppard, Gretchen Wilson, Deanna Carter, Lil Jon and Christopher Soules, with many taking part in an impromptu jam session.

Sisqo rocks Throwback Thursday at LAX at The Luxor.

Alter Bridge and Nonpoint headline at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown includes Electric Citizen and White Hills at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Florida indie rockers Surfer Blood headlines at Bunkhouse Saloon.

And Vegas Seven celebrates its seventh anniversary with A-Trak at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Cirque du Soleil’s rehearsal schedule for its fifth-annual “One Night for One Drop” spectacular with William Shatner, The Tenors, Redfoo and “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal picks up speed to the March 3 spectacular at Zumanity Theater.

We have exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes photographs here and in Friday Neon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the 65-strong cast of international performers, including the production team and 85-year-old circus veteran Brian Dewhurst, who plays the ringmaster who travels back via time machine to see himself as a youngster learning from his mistakes in the circus ring. Here’s an RJ video of Brian celebrating his 80th birthday in 2012 at “Mystere” at T.I.

I’m heading for the hills — the slopes, actually — of Duck Creek, Utah, this weekend to check out the snow country hideaway of many Las Vegas VIPs. It’s a grim weather forecast of 72 hours of continuous snowfall, but that should make for some wonderful apres-ski time with cigars and cognac! Anyone for huckleberry pie?

Music rules this weekend with Bonnie Raitt at The Pearl at The Palms, George Strait at T-Mobile Arena, Frankie Valli at The Palms, David Cassidy at Golden Nugget, Earl Turner at South Point and R. Kelly at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Tennis ace and Las Vegas resident Andre Agassi welcomes Gov. Brian Sandoval to his Andre Agassi College Preparatory Academy to reveal plans for his charter schools and Democracy Prep Public Schools initiative.

And we’re be back Sunday with stories here and in Sunday Life of the RJ with Hollywood director and producer Brett Ratner and Guillaume Beland. Brett talks about the day he almost cut Steve Wynn in two with a madcap helicopter stunt on the roof of the latter’s hotel, and Guillaume reveals details of bringing the first Major Series of Putting with millions of dollars in prize money when MSOP calls Las Vegas home this fall with construction of a golf course arena behind Planet Hollywood.