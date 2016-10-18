Tonight in L.V.: Le Pho, Gary Johnson, Olivia Newton-John, Betsey Johnson

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Le Pho Vietnamese Kitchen welcomes fall with a grand opening party in Downtown Las Vegas.

Olivia Newton-John returns to Donny & Marie Showroom with her residency “Summer Nights” at The Flamingo.

Jack Jones wraps his two-night run at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Opeth and The Sword swing out at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

The Amity Affliction, Being as an Ocean, Hundredth, Trophy Eyes and Deadships are at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, shut out of the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate Wednesday at The Thomas & Mack Center, sits with CNN’s Dana Bash for “Politics on Tap” at 6 p.m. Happy Hour at Beer Park, 655 Las Vegas Blvd. S., at Paris Las Vegas.

The Betsey Johnson bedroom chic pajama party is at Hyde Bellagio, so expect intimates, sleepwear and skimpy bedroom fashions.

Hektor Rawkerz spins the 1’s and 2’s at The Golden Tiki in Chinatown.

And DJ Mike Attack turns the tables at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

The ultimate rock ’n’ roll concert with The Rolling Stones in the first of two spectacular shows at T-Mobile Arena. We’ll have a preview based on their Desert Trip weekend concerts.

The ultimate presidential debate as Hillary and The Donald face off for the final time from our Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV with Chris Wallace of Fox News hosting the expected fireworks. The Secret Service has closed many roads around the Tropicana- Swanson area, so be prepared for traffic holdups, along with the congestion of network and cable TV satellite trucks.