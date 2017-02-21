Tonight in L.V.: MAGIC, Migos, Vegas Golden Knights, Escapology, Carlito’s Burritos, Dark Star Orchestra

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

MAGIC fashion convention gets underway for three days for 85,000 for the next runway of fall and winter fashions. Caesars Palace superstar Celine Dion is expected to attend Project Women at Mandalay Bay.

Award-winning Carlito’s Burritos kicks off its Taco Tuesday parties at its Green Valley Parkway and Sunset location with the buzzwords “Make Tacos Great Again.”

The 24-hour open house for Vegas Golden Knights started at 8 a.m. at T-Mobile Arena with live CBS Radio broadcasts through 8 a.m. (Wednesday) for our new NHL team.

Escapology, the live-escape game, opens its South Maryland Parkway facility.

Dark Star Orchestra lights up the night at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

And celebrated hip-hop trio Migos, pictured here, make its debut for the Agenda/Capsule/Liberty fashion week party at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn return to their hit run at The Colosseum at Caesars.

Quirky “America’s Got Talent” finalist Tape Face opens at The Flamingo, and the first-night crowd is encouraged to wear tape for when he walks onstage.

Grammy Award-winning band Blues Traveler starts a six-night limited engagement with its intimate “Unhooked” show at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars.

Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”), who moved here after the NBC sitcom’s run, kicks off her run of standup fun at the new L.A. Comedy Club at The Stratosphere on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Miss Nevada United States hopefuls host a 2017 calendar release + signing party at Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort. Also: a contestants casting call and Bunker Bradley fashion show.

Millionaire Las Vegas businessman Brian Whiteway, a disaster repair specialist, appears on CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaire.”

Food queen Elizabeth Blau and chef husband Kim Canteenwalla’s Honey Salt goes French for its February Farm to Table dinner series.

And The Guinness Store debuts its Perfect Pint Experience at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place.