Tonight in L.V.: Marty Allen’s 95th birthday, ONJ, Graham Fenton, Frank Marino, Donovan Frankenreiter, Zowie Bowie

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Comedian Marty Allen turns 95, and fans, family and friends celebrate with Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman at South Point Showroom. Marty also will be presented with The Comedy Legends Award at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip before the bash.

Olivia Newton-John, who just wrapped a three-year run at The Flamingo, will be recognized with The Icon Award for her five-decade showbiz career at the inaugural Las Vegas Fame Awards at Hard Rock Live!.

Also, The Luxor’s “Fantasy” producer Anita Mann will receive The Lifetime Achievement Award; artist Jimmy Slonina (Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystere” at T.I.) will get a nod for Career Achievement as a Live Stage Actor; and Planet Hollywood headliner magician Murray Sawchuck is lauded for Career Achievement in Magical Arts.

Graham Fenton (“Jersey Boys”), Dave Damiani and The No Vacancy Orchestra sing “The Real La La Land” at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“Absinthe” at Caesars Palace opens an L.A. version with a new cast of eccentric acrobats, performers and burlesque dancers led by The Gazillionaire and his nutty, foul-mouthed assistant. We’ll be attending to report on its transplant to the bright lights of Tinseltown.

“Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” celebrates a reimagined show at The Linq Hotel.

Zowie Bowie has the crowd dancing on Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience, while Monroy is on Main Street Stage and Yellow Brick Road plays First Street Stage.

Donavon Frankenreiter and Grant Lee Phillips storm Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

First Class Trash, The World Over and Otep With The Convalescence have a rock blast at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

And C.L. Smooth headlines Throwback Thursdays at LAX at The Luxor.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Country takes over The Smith Center with Lyle Lovett and Vince Gill, then Saturday its classic music with pop by Il Volo at Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

It’s music throwbacks with Taylor Dayne at Golden Nugget, The Lettermen at South Point and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at The Palms, then back to modern day with hometown heroes Panic! At The Disco at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas magicians Jarrett & Raja wrap their dress rehearsals and preview their new theater and show at Hooters Casino on Saturday.

And here and in Friday Neon of The RJ, our interview with Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond as she kicks off the Facebook live-telethon Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraiser from Disneyland in Florida, plus our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s Q+A with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Scott Disick at the Sugar Factory Fashion Show grand opening and country singer-songwriter Jon Pardi, who just won his first ACM Award and hit No. 1 with his current single, “Dirt on My Boots.”

Here’s to a great first weekend of spring!