Tonight in L.V.: Santana, B&B Ristorante, Cafe Spice, Zuma, Nextet, DJs Eric D-Lux, Crooked and Getter

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Guitar guru and resident headliner Carlos Santana and his “Black Magic Woman” start five nights of concerts at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

UNLV students and faculty have their musical works performed by UNLV’s contemporary ensemble, Nextet, at Lee & Thomas Beam Music Center at UNLV.

DJ Crooked straightens them out at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Shadow Red spins the wheels of steel at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

DJ Getter gets it done at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ D-Miles is behind the dual decks at Hyde Bellagio.

DJ Eric D-Lux is luxe at Light at Mandalay Bay.

Mario Batali’s B&B Ristorante at The Venetian hosts a six-course Tenuta di Capezzana EVOO (extra virgin olive oil) dinner.

Chef Kim Canteenwalla showcases his new collaboration with Cafe Spice at Buddy V’s Ristorante at The Palazzo.

And Japanese cuisine arrives at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with the official grand opening party of Zuma, the contemporary sushi-and-sashimi hotspot with locations across the country.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Ricky Martin headlines the inaugural Calibash Las Vegas festival of Latin urban music with Wisin, CNCO and Don Omar at T-Mobile Arena. Think of it as a preview of Ricky’s residency at the new Park Theater at nearby Monte Carlo starting April 5.

The musical team behind the films “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat” present the show-stopping production “Drumline Live,” based on the marching band traditions of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

Ralphie May makes “No Apologies” in his new run of late-night shows at Harrah’s Showroom.

And a tip for Friday: The first 100 people at the newly opened Plantone’s Italian Market on West Warm Springs Road win free pizza once a week for a year.