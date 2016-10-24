Tonight in L.V.: Sevendust, Chris Phillips, Seven Lions, Vice, Andrew Rayel

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Congratulations and champagne wishes to Zowie Bowie star Chris Phillips on his evening wedding to Wynn beauty Jennifer Turco.

A triple-header at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade with Sevendust, Gemini Syndrome and Red Sun Rising.

Neither rain nor thunder will keep ’80s Station away from the Fremont Street 3rd Street stage.

Seven Lions growls for a great Flawless party at Jewel in Aria.

DJ Vice spins the 1’s and 2’s at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Andrew Rayel, aka “The Titan of Trance,” spins the wheels of steel at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

And DJ Technicolor is on the dual decks at Bond in The Cosmopolitan.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal and runners-up Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass of The Clairvoyants and comedian Tape Face arrive on the Strip for their four nights of shows at Planet Hollywood starting Thursday.

The glamorous girls of “Fantasy” at The Luxor celebrate the 17th anniversary of their tempting, topless show and unveiling of the 2017 “Fantasy: Natural Beauties” of Las Vegas calendar.

Plus, “Iron Chef” Morimoto’s tour of his newly opened Japanese teppanyaki grill restaurant at MGM Grand and his two new favorite taste treats.