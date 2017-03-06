Tonight in L.V.: Silver State Awards, ‘Mondays Dark,’ Gonzaga, Galantis, Cindy Williams

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Actress Cindy Williams (“Laverne & Shirley”) returns to “Menopause the Musical” at Harrah’s to mark the 11th anniversary of the show in Las Vegas, the longest-running scripted musical in our Strip’s history. Cindy will be here through May 29.

The late “Iron Chef” winner Kerry Simon will be honored by leading culinary industry leaders at the 18th Silver State Awards hosted by Pia Zadora and Casey Smith at The Palazzo.

Mark Shunock’s “Mondays Dark” entertainment fundraiser benefits animal-protection charity Rocking 4 Rescues at The Space.

It’s No. 1 Gonzaga (Go, Zags!) vs. No. 4 Santa Clara and No. 2 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 BYU in the men’s basketball semifinals of the West Coast Conference Championships at The Orleans Arena. The finals are Tuesday night.

Singer Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosts her Open Mic cabaret at Bootlegger Bistro.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns make the music at Lounge at The Palms.

Swedish EDM duo Galantis is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Lost Kings find themselves at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And Justin Credible sparkles at the wheels of steel at Jewel at Aria.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham films a Food Network special at Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho (Drunken Donkey) at The Rio.

The Smith Center celebrates its fifth anniversary with a Broadway-themed concert hosted by The Great White Way stars Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe and featuring Rio headliner magician Teller, composer Frank Wildhorn and singer Jessica Fontana.

Master magician Lance Burton is inducted in the 14th Annual UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame with actor-director Matthew Gray Gubler and legendary stuntman Willie Harris and George Grove of The Kingston Trio as Alumnus of the Year.

The Tuesday Blend stirs it up at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

And DJ Burns heats up the music at Omnia at Caesars Palace.