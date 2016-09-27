Tonight in L.V.: Sommelier Smackdown, Bucket List Challenge, Nervo, Gregg Austin, Serpentine Fire

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Be it skydiving, cage fighting, shooting machine guns or racing exotic cars, there’s a fantasy on your bucket list that can come true at Hyde Bellagio. The 2016 Bucket List Challenge party has a bunch of prizes awaiting, from becoming a DJ to an adventurous zip-line experience.

Chef Wolfgang Puck hosts another installment of his Sommelier Smackdown as the city’s best wine professionals duke it out in blindfolded taste tests at his Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill in Downtown Summerlin.

Three DJs at once at Omnia in Caesars Palace: DJ Crooked spins in the Heart of Omnia, while Australian sisters Nervo reign in the main club and SNBRN hits the wheels of steel on The Terrace.

DJ John Cha circles the dual decks at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Gregg Austin’s M TOWN is at South Point Showroom.

Serpentine Fire lights up Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Sammy Kershaw is at Boulder Station.

It’s Day 1 of the four-day, world-class drone training and certification program of AviSight Drone Academy at South Point Arena.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

The Global Gaming Expo continues at Sands Expo through Thursday with 400 exhibitors presenting the latest innovations in the casino industry. The Casino Awards starts with a red carpet reception at The Hard Rock Hotel before trophies are handed out by yours truly, with Tony Orlando among the guests and a special Legend Award to Brenda Lee.

The extraordinary heroic story of the real-estate mogul who almost died from seizures and brain hemorrhage who went through rehab to fulfill his bucket-list dream of producing a musical for the Strip that opens Thursday.

And chef Charlie Palmer unveils his newly transformed Charlie Palmer Steak at The Four Seasons that includes black-and-white metallic photography inspired by Nevada’s micro landscapes. It’s the first transformation in its incredible 17-year run.

Charlie also introduces executive chef Thomas Griese, previously at Le Cirque and with Michael Mina; pastry chef Kristen Hutton; and the world’s only married master sommeliers, Steven and Lindsey Geddes. Check out the 48-piece, three-sided crystal chandelier overhanging the 25-seat maple table in the private dining room.