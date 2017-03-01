Tonight in L.V.: The Backstreet Boys, The Mint 400, Blues Traveler, USA Sevens, ‘The Little Prince’

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Backstreet Boys take us back in time to the 1990s boybands with the premiere of their residency “Larger Than Life” at Axis at Planet Hollywood, then host an after-party at Chateau Nightclub at neighboring Paris Las Vegas. Be sure to check out our preview and esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s fascinating interview with BSB’s director, Raj Kapoor, posted this morning.

The Mint 400 parade of more than 350 off-road racing vehicles valued at more than $10 million departs Gene Woods Racing Experience Go-Kart opposite McCarran Airport and proceeds north along Las Vegas Boulevard to set up tech positions along Fremont Street East.

Blues Traveler, with frontman John Popper, returns for the second of their two-night unplugged “Unhooked” shows at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. The third and final showcase is March 8-9, although bets are that they’ll be signed again. Next up: The Plain White T’s.

Ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman and Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak welcome the men’s and women’s USA Sevens Rugby teams for the Team USA pep rally at BLVD Plaza outside Monte Carlo. The Parade of Nations is Thursday for all the teams at Fremont Street Experience.

Live actors join with handcrafted puppets for the heartwarming classic “The Little Prince” with original music at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Keith Thompson and Michael Brennan host The Composers Showcase next door at Cabaret Jazz.

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 chef winner Scott Commings serves taste treats from his “Culinary Road Trip to New Orleans” at Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand.

Touro University students, faculty and staff attempt to be the first Guinness World Record holder for most pulses taken in a timeframe. As many as 1,300+ students are expected to take part.

C.J. Simmons headlines Gilley’s at T.I.

Cornell Gunter’s The Coasters headline Santa Fe Station.

DJ Brillz spins the dual decks at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Crooked straightens out the music at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Bayati hits the 1’s and 2’s at Chateau Nightclub at Paris Las Vegas.

And DJ Five handles the countdown at Light at Mandalay Bay.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Former fighter and Silver Star-awarded Marine turned Fox Sports commentator Brian Stann and TV personality Nicole Dabeau co-host The Ninth Annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Venetian.

A cast of 70, plus William Shatner, Grace VanderWaal, Redfoo, The Tenors and more have their one-and-only dress rehearsal for Friday’s Cirque du Soleil “One Night for One Drop” benefit performance at “Zumanity” Theater at New York-New York.

Sensational Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician Frankie Moreno starts his six-week run at Golden Nugget.

Las Vegas’ Adelitas Way headlines Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Meatbodies is at Bunkhouse Saloon.

And Rotten Sound is at Beauty Bar.