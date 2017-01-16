Tonight in L.V.: Vince Neil + ‘Apprentice,’ Gerome Sapp + Health Binge, Andre’s Bistro + Bar, Zedd, Mario Basner

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Hometown rock superstar Vince Neil, in the third photo, hosts a screening at his Tatuado tavern at Circus Circus for “The New Celebrity Apprentice” episode in which he’s named project manager to create and launch a See’s Candies chocolate confectionary for billionaire owner Warren Buffet at his Omaha headquarters.

From his fundraising efforts on the NBC reality-TV competition, Vince will present a check for Keep Memory Alive to our Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health doctors in honor of the late “Iron Chef” Kerry Simon, who was a patient there.

Former NFL star Gerome Sapp, with executive chef Jackie McMahan, opens Health Binge, a fresh-prepared meals concept, on West Badura and 215. Gerome describes his gourmet foods as gluten-free G-Bombs cuisine of nutritious grab-and-go dishes.

Star chef Andre Rochat, in the first photo, premieres his Andre’s Bistro & Bar with Stacked Hospitality at the former DW Bistro space on Fort Apache Road.

Photographer Mario Basner, in the fourth photo, unveils his first edition of “World Heritage Collection” images at the former William Carr Gallery space next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village. Read our fascinating interview with Mario posted Sunday and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tony Marques and his country band headline Third Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosts her Open Mic talent night at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ Zedd, in the second photo, is at Jewel at Aria.

DJ Vice makes nice at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Rex Dart and The Bargain DJ Collective score a bull’s-eye at Double Down Saloon.

And Slushii is at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Our interview with the R&B king of silky smooth, Keith Sweat, as he previews the first night of his new mini-residency at The Flamingo with comedian Aries Spears.

“Motown: The Musical,” which tells the amazing rise to fame and fortune of Detroit record executive Berry Gordy, kicks off its national tour at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts with performances through Sunday.

It’s the American Dream story of the journey from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more. Berry, who wrote the musical that played on Broadway, also wrote hits for The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Las Vegas’ own Gladys Knight and more.

And on the eve of its Wednesday premiere at T-Mobile Arena, Cirque du Soleil artists from “Toruk: The First Flight” host “Party at The Park” at Toshiba Plaza. Meet-and-mingle with performers in costume, enter for a chance to win four tickets to Wednesday’s premiere, and hold your breath watching the Aerial Tissu act.