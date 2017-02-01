Tonight in L.V.: Willie Nelson and Family, ‘One Woman Sex and the City,’ Chadwick Johnson, DJs Karma and Five

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Country king Willie Nelson and Family beat back the flu that felled them last weekend to restart their “Vegas on My Mind” shows at The Venetian through the weekend.

“The One Woman Sex and the City” parody of love, friendship and shoes starring comedy actress Kerry Ipema struts onstage for four nights at Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Las Vegas singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson, in the second photograph, hosts his CD release concert and party at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip to benefit our Keep Memory Alive at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Our esteemed Editor Don Chareunsy’s interview with Chadwick was posted here Sunday and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters brings the sweet sounds of yesteryear soul to Santa Fe Station.

Punk rockers Franks & Deans returns to Double Down Saloon for its Rat Pack tribute.

Wolf Creek plays for two-step and country line dancing at Gilley’s at T.I.

Carnifex takes the stage at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

DJ Karma spins at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

DJ Shadowred is behind the wheels of steel at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

DJ Brilz is at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And DJ Five counts it down at Light at Mandalay Bay.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Lion Fight, a global leader in Muay Thai combat, hosts the official weigh-in for Lion Fight 34 at The Tropicana.

The ticket presale begins for the new, two-day Las Rageous music festival April 21-22 with Anthrax, Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack and more.

Celebrity chefs and East Coast wunderkinds David Chang and Christina Tosi walk the red carpet for the official grand opening of their Momofuku and Milk Bar, respectively, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, Lita Ford and Enuff Z’Nuff headline Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

And Dennis Bono continues his 17th year of broadcasting with a show at South Point starring Frankie Scinta, Brazilian jazz singer Patty Ascher, Wes Winters, Vanessa LeGrand, Zac Hilon, Toscha Comeaux, Quinn Dahle and Corrie Sachs.