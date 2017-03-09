Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit’s recipe for success in Las Vegas

Put together a power lineup of the world’s top celebrity chefs and add a mix of master sommeliers and top wines, and you have the perfect ingredients for the country’s top food, wine and spirits festival: the 11th-annual epicurean indulgence known as Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit.

Giada De Laurentiis, the Too Hot Tamales Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken and new first lady of The Venetian Lorena Garcia, who has a nearly $4 million budget for the transformation of DB Brasserie there into her new restaurant Chica, lead the chefs contingent.

They are joined by Alain Ducasse, Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Charlie Palmer, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy, Jose Andres, Julian Serrano, Shawn McClain, Michael Chow, Nobu Matsuhisa, Wolfgang Puck and more.

The four-day culinary extravaganza fires up from April 27-30, and this year promises to be the best yet. Where else do you get to have brunch with Bobby Flay at his Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace?

Or celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Spago with the chef who started the whole celebrity craze here, Wolfgang Puck, or the first anniversary of Michael and Maximillian Chow’s Mr Chow, both at Caesars?

Swap recipes with culinary kings Jose Andres or Guy Savoy at his Caesars uber-fine dining restaurant. Jose promises lobster paella over a fire pit at his Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Guy will present a multicourse meal. He’s inviting six people to shell out $6,000 to watch him cook at a table set up in his kitchen.

I’m putting in a shameless plug for my own contribution to this year’s VUBBA. One evening over cigars and cognac at Monte Cristo cigar bar at Caesars, I was swapping travel stories with Caesars President Gary Selesner. It turned into a case of one-upsmanship of global culinary experiences.

And it led to us agreeing to have Gary’s renowned chef team re-create those adventures by showcasing dishes from countries and cuisines as we recount worldly travels and the authenticity behind each bite. Buy tickets here!