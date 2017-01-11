Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: Jarrett & Raja, Sir Elton John, Blues Traveler, ‘Legends in Concert’

We have Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors galore this Turbulent Tuesday:

It turns out that illusionists Jarrett + Raja have secured their own new theater for an upcoming residency, but its location remains a secret for now. They plan to film their YouTube video announcement for Jan. 18 release. They will have cameras shoot them rehearsing their show with four glamour girls while construction workers put finishing touches on their showroom.

Here’s a photograph of Alina Tesla, Brandi Brennan, Kristin Morris and Lynn Blake with actor Bryan Cranston on the red carpet at the Canon USA National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gala at Bellagio during CES last weekend.

Jarrett & Raja appeared on last season’s “Shark Tank” performing with a glass aquarium piano with a girl swimming inside it with fish. The Las Vegas magicians had hoped that it would win them an investment to stage their own Las Vegas spectacle.

The “Shark Tank” investors rejected the proposal, but the two illusionists landed a guest spot in the limited run of “One Epic Night” at The Plaza Downtown, which has now led to this new deal with their own theater. I’m told that “change is on the way” before month’s end.

* Caesars Palace headliner Sir Elton John has selected the three judges who will work with him and writing partner Bernie Taupin on submitted YouTube videos for “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Bennie and the Jets,” all released before there were music videos.

Fans from around the world can compete with video submissions for this opportunity. The judges are DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg in Hollywood, Beyonce and Rihanna’s video director Melina Matsoukas and film musician Barry Jenkins.

Contest details and how to enter the competition are at TheCut.EltonJohn.com. To give entrants an idea of how far they can go, Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Pes applied his stop-animation style to “Rocket Man.” Pes will pick the Top Five submissions in his opinion for Elton, Bernie and the three judges.

* Former Notre Dame football captain Gerome Sapp has started a new health concept focusing on freshly prepared grab-and-go meals for the Las Vegas Valley. He will open Health Binge with fresh, portion-controlled healthy gourmet meals with the ease of a fast-food venue.

Gerome credits Zappos chief Tony Hsieh, who invested in his last tech startup, with helping him relocate to Las Vegas for this latest business venture Health Binge on West Badura Avenue near I-215.

* A new cast will be in place at “Legends in Concert” when it starts its new Season 34 run Feb. 11 at The Flamingo as the longest-running show on the Strip. Expect to see lookalike and soundalikes for Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Janis Joplin, Marilyn Monroe and a James Bond surprise where “Diamonds Are Forever.”

* The Grammy Award-winning band Blues Traveler has landed a six-night limited engagement at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace with “Unhooked” shows from Feb. 22 through March 9. The band, formed in 1987, is celebrating three decades of music.