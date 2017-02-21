Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: Jesse Waits + Cy Waits, The Killers, new magic show at Tropicana?

We have Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors this President’s Day Monday:

* More on the transformation of Rain at The Palms: Sources now confirm that twin brothers and nightclub experts Jesse Waits and Cy Waits have been recruited by Station Casinos for the makeover after financing problems at Alon, where they were to mastermind nightlife. Their first project is for a new-look dayclub before spring, then they will tackle Rain.

* Are members of The Killers planning to help lead a protest march to County Commissioners this week in a fight and petition signed against a proposed luxury housing development at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area?

* Is yet another magic show headed to Tropicana? I’m hearing reliably that a “Masters of Illusion” show is being prepped for Tropicana Showroom, but no details yet of who might be starring.

* There are serious rumblings about two major Las Vegas hotel nightclubs being returned to their former owners after a large group failed to improve their bottom-line financial results for one of our major hotel corporations.

* And expect a massive lawsuit to be filed shortly by a Las Vegas TV operation over “broken promises” of our tourist industry.