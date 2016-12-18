2016 All-State Girls Tennis Team

First Team

Shelly Alvarado, Desert Pines

The senior paired with Yazaret Arredondo to place second in the Class 3A state doubles tournament and reach the semifinals of the Southern Region tournament.

Yazaret Arredondo, Desert Pines

The junior paired with Shelly Alvarado to place second in the Class 3A state doubles tournament and reach the semifinals of the Class 3A Southern Region tournament.

Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark

The freshman won the Class 4A state singles title and only lost three games in her six sets during the tournament. She also won the Sunset Region title and made the All-Sunset Region first team.

Parker Burk, Liberty

The senior teamed with twin sister Payton to finish second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament for the second year in a row. The duo won the Sunrise Region doubles title. Both made the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Payton Burk, Liberty

The senior teamed with twin sister Parker to finish second in the Class 4A state doubles tournament for the second consecutive year. The duo won the Sunrise Region doubles tournament, and both made the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Anuja Daulat, The Meadows

The senior won the Class 3A state singles tournament and was the runner-up in the Southern Region tournament. She helped lead the Mustangs to the state team championship and a perfect record in league play.

Emma Figueredo, Bishop Gorman

The junior teamed with Angelique Friedrich to win the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Figuerdo mae the All-Sunset Region first team.

Angelique Friedrich, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore teamed with Emma Figueredo to win the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Friedrich made the All-Sunset Region first team and led the Gaels to a 16-1 record, including a 12-0 mark in league play.

Abbigail Klein, The Meadows

The senior finished second at the Class 3A state singles tournament and was the Southern Region singles champion. She helped lead the Mustangs to the state team championship and a perfect record in league play.

Averiana Mitchell, Durango

The junior finished second in both the Class 4A state and Sunset Region singles tournaments. She made the All-Sunset Region first team.

Grace Nemec, The Meadows

The sophomore teamed with Olivia Waysack to win the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. The duo helped guide the Mustangs to the state team championship and a perfect record in league play.

Melanie Nuckolls, Churchill County

The senior was the Class 3A Northern Region singles champion. She helped the Greenwave win the Northern Region team tournament.

Tegan Pappas, Boulder City

The freshman finished third in the Class 3A state and Southern Region singles tournaments. She was named to the All-Sunrise League first team.

Daria Shalina, Green Valley

The junior won the Class 4A Sunrise Region singles tournament and finished third at state. She helped the Gators reach the Sunrise Region team semifinals and made the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Olivia Waysack, The Meadows

The junior teamed with Grace Nemec to win the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. The duo helped guide the Mustangs to the Class 3A state team championship and a perfect record in league play.

Second Team

Peyton Barcel, The Meadows

The freshman teamed with Sara Blenkiron to place third in the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. They also helped the Mustangs win the state and region team titles.

Kayla Bekiares, Churchill County

The senior teamed with Isabel Martinez to win the Class 3A Northern Region doubles championship. They carried the Greenwave to a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Sara Blenkiron, The Meadows

The freshman teamed with Peyton Barcel to place third in the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. They also helped the Mustangs win the state and region team titles.

Cassandra Bueno, Desert Pines

The senior finished fourth in the Class 3A state singles tournament and reached the semifinals of the Southern Region tournament.

Tara Chilton, Bishop Manogue

The freshman won the Class 4A Northern Region singles championship. She helped her a team to a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Hannah Grossman, Coronado

The junior finished second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region singles tournament and third in the state singles tournament. She made the All-Sunrise Region first team and helped the Cougars capture the Sunrise Region team title.

Annie Guerra, Truckee

The senior finished third in the Class 3A Northern Region tournament. She helped the Wolverines to a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Brooklynn Harris, Palo Verde

The sophomore teamed with Isabelle Shelton to place third at the Class 4A state doubles tournament after finishing second in the Sunset Region tournament. They were both named to the All-Sunset Region first team and led the Panthers to team state and region titles.

Madison Knoblock, Liberty

The freshman teamed with Megan Quandt to finish fourth at the Class 4A state doubles tournament. The duo placed second in the Sunrise Region tournament and was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

McKenna LeVitt, Reno

The senior placed second in the Class 4A Northern Region singles tournament. As team captain, she helped the Huskies win the Class 4A Northern Region team championship.

Isabel Martinez, Churchill County

The senior teamed with Kayla Bekiares to win the Class 3A Northern Region doubles championship. Theyhelped the Greenwave to a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Nikoletta Nikoloff, Coronado

The senior finished third in the Sunrise Region singles tournament. She made the All-Sunrise Region first team and helped the Cougars win the Sunrise Region team title.

Megan Quandt, Liberty

The senior teamed with Madison Knoblock to finish fourth at the Class 4A state doubles tournament. The duo placed second in the Sunrise Region tournament and was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Isabella Shelton, Palo Verde

The junior joined Brooklyn Harris to place third at the Class 4A state doubles tournament. They were second in the Sunset region tournament, and both were named to the All-Sunset Region first team.

Becky Ziegler, Truckee

The junior placed second in the Class 3A Northern Region singles tournament. She helped the Wolverines to a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Coach of the Year — Frideric Prandecki, The Meadows

Under Prandecki, the Mustangs won the first state championship in school history and finished the season 18-1, including a 12-0 run through the Sunset League.

Honorable Mention

Rose Berry, Bishop Manogue

Emma Breeding, Carson

Paola Duenas, Churchill County

Shayna Indyg, The Meadows

Lauren Kruetzer, Spanish Springs

Lindsey Leavitt, Moapa Valley

Jessica Lelah, The Meadows

Abby Lewis, Palo Verde

Caroline Liu, The Meadows

Lana Quint, Churchill County

Kaya Richardson, Palo Verde

Kinzi Robinson, Moapa Valley

Halle Turek, Bishop Manogue

Anya Woodbury, Carson