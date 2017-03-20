2017 All-State Skiing Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)
First Team
Tommy Corcoran, Galena
The junior finished no worse than third in every regular season race and finished third overall at state.
Nick Fischer, Bishop Manogue
The junior finished second overall at state (2:06.2) and topped the field in the state giant slalom. He also won the race on Feb. 2.
Trent Funke, Bishop Manogue
The junior finished in the top five of every race this season, including a second-place finish on Feb. 2.
Cole Matteson, Galena
The sophomore finished first overall at state (2:03.9) and won two regular-season races.
Matt Smallhouse, Galena
The sophomore finished second in the state giant slalom, and won the season-opening race on Jan. 31.
Second Team
Theo Bloch, Galena
The sophomore placed in the top 10 of every race, including fourth in the state slalom. His best regular-season finish was fifth on Feb. 14.
Bodi Glavish, Sage Ridge
The senior finished fifth overall at the state race (2:13.8) and placed in the top 10 of every race this season, including three top-five finishes in the regular season.
Marek Hlubucek, Galena
The sophomore placed fourth overall at state (2:12.0) and his worst finish this season was eighth. He had three top-five finishes, including the state giant slalom.
Chase Martin, Spanish Springs
The sophomore placed sixth overall at the state race (2:16.6). He also finished ninth on Jan. 31 and seventh in the state slalom.
Dawson Smith, Bishop Manogue
The senior placed seventh overall at state (2:19.9) and did not finish outside the top 10 in any race this season.
Coach of the Year
Quinn Rescigno, Galena
Rescigno guided the Grizzlies to their second state championship in a row, winning in 2017 with three Grizzlies in the top four overall spots at state, including the state champion.
Honorable Mention
Evan Bloch, Galena
Daniel D’Olimpio, Wooster
Timothy Novak, North Valleys
Mason Solberg, Reno
Spencer Ward, McQueen
— —
Girls
First Team
Cyd Curle, Galena
The junior finished either first or second in every race this season, including three straight wins in February. She topped the field in the state giant slalom (1:04.4), and finished second overall at state (2:09.4).
Nariah Hall, Galena
The junior finished in third place three times this year, including overall at state (2:14.6). She placed in the top 10 of every race in which she competed.
Savannah Martin, Spanish Springs
The sophomore finished fourth in the overall state race (2:16.5). She finished second on Feb. 15. She placed in the top 10 of every race in which she competed.
Brook Michael, Galena
The freshman finished in the top five of four races this season, and placed seventh overall at state (2:19.4).
Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue
The junior finished first in the overall state race (2:08.8), and in the individual slalom (1:03.8). She finished in the top five in every race, including two wins and two second-place finishes.
Second Team
Mimi Hanson, Galena
The junior placed sixth overall at state (2:18.6), coming in fourth on the individual slalom.
Hana Kamler, Reno
The freshman finished in the top 10 of every race before the state meet, including a fourth-place finish in the first race of the season.
Mackenzie Lee, Spanish Springs
The freshman’s best finish was in third place on Feb. 15, and she placed in the top 10 of every pre-state race.
Sophia MacLean, Bishop Manogue
The junior finished fifth overall at the state race (2:18.1), and also finished fifth in the giant slalom.
Maddy Najima, Reno
The senior placed 10th overall at state (2:22.5) and had three top-10 finishes.
Coach of the Year
Chris Gant, Galena
Gant coached the Grizzlies to their third state title in five years. Galena had the second and third overall finishers at state, and five in the top 10.
Honorable Mention
Anya Bensing, Reno
Katy Evans, Wooster
Katie Fischer, Bishop Manogue
Anna Hayes, Reno
Taylor Michael, Galena