2017 All-State Skiing Teams

First Team

Tommy Corcoran, Galena

The junior finished no worse than third in every regular season race and finished third overall at state.

Nick Fischer, Bishop Manogue

The junior finished second overall at state (2:06.2) and topped the field in the state giant slalom. He also won the race on Feb. 2.

Trent Funke, Bishop Manogue

The junior finished in the top five of every race this season, including a second-place finish on Feb. 2.

Cole Matteson, Galena

The sophomore finished first overall at state (2:03.9) and won two regular-season races.

Matt Smallhouse, Galena

The sophomore finished second in the state giant slalom, and won the season-opening race on Jan. 31.

Second Team

Theo Bloch, Galena

The sophomore placed in the top 10 of every race, including fourth in the state slalom. His best regular-season finish was fifth on Feb. 14.

Bodi Glavish, Sage Ridge

The senior finished fifth overall at the state race (2:13.8) and placed in the top 10 of every race this season, including three top-five finishes in the regular season.

Marek Hlubucek, Galena

The sophomore placed fourth overall at state (2:12.0) and his worst finish this season was eighth. He had three top-five finishes, including the state giant slalom.

Chase Martin, Spanish Springs

The sophomore placed sixth overall at the state race (2:16.6). He also finished ninth on Jan. 31 and seventh in the state slalom.

Dawson Smith, Bishop Manogue

The senior placed seventh overall at state (2:19.9) and did not finish outside the top 10 in any race this season.

Coach of the Year

Quinn Rescigno, Galena

Rescigno guided the Grizzlies to their second state championship in a row, winning in 2017 with three Grizzlies in the top four overall spots at state, including the state champion.

Honorable Mention

Evan Bloch, Galena

Daniel D’Olimpio, Wooster

Timothy Novak, North Valleys

Mason Solberg, Reno

Spencer Ward, McQueen

Girls

First Team

Cyd Curle, Galena

The junior finished either first or second in every race this season, including three straight wins in February. She topped the field in the state giant slalom (1:04.4), and finished second overall at state (2:09.4).

Nariah Hall, Galena

The junior finished in third place three times this year, including overall at state (2:14.6). She placed in the top 10 of every race in which she competed.

Savannah Martin, Spanish Springs

The sophomore finished fourth in the overall state race (2:16.5). She finished second on Feb. 15. She placed in the top 10 of every race in which she competed.

Brook Michael, Galena

The freshman finished in the top five of four races this season, and placed seventh overall at state (2:19.4).

Gigi Taylor, Bishop Manogue

The junior finished first in the overall state race (2:08.8), and in the individual slalom (1:03.8). She finished in the top five in every race, including two wins and two second-place finishes.

Second Team

Mimi Hanson, Galena

The junior placed sixth overall at state (2:18.6), coming in fourth on the individual slalom.

Hana Kamler, Reno

The freshman finished in the top 10 of every race before the state meet, including a fourth-place finish in the first race of the season.

Mackenzie Lee, Spanish Springs

The freshman’s best finish was in third place on Feb. 15, and she placed in the top 10 of every pre-state race.

Sophia MacLean, Bishop Manogue

The junior finished fifth overall at the state race (2:18.1), and also finished fifth in the giant slalom.

Maddy Najima, Reno

The senior placed 10th overall at state (2:22.5) and had three top-10 finishes.

Coach of the Year

Chris Gant, Galena

Gant coached the Grizzlies to their third state title in five years. Galena had the second and third overall finishers at state, and five in the top 10.

Honorable Mention

Anya Bensing, Reno

Katy Evans, Wooster

Katie Fischer, Bishop Manogue

Anna Hayes, Reno

Taylor Michael, Galena