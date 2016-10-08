How to watch today’s National League Division Series games

MLB postseason action continues today with the second games in the National League Division Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Rich Hill (12-5) will be on the mound for the Dodgers while Tanner Roark (16-10) will start for the Nationals.

The Giants will have Jeff Samardzija (12-11) on the mound to start and the Cubs have selected Kyle Hendricks (16-8) for the start.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games:

Dodgers at Nationals — Game 2

Time: 1:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 10

Giants at Cubs — Game 2

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: MLB Network (Cox 314/386, DirecTV 213, CenturyLink 634, Dish 152)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 10

