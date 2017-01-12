Knicks fine Derrick Rose $200K for missing Monday game

The New York Knicks didn’t take too kindly to guard Derrick Rose’s disappearing act from when he missed Monday’s 110-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Knicks fined Rose approximately $200,000 for missing the contest without notification, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The actual amount of the fine is $193,848, which is 1/110th of his $21.3 million wage, matching the code used by the NBA when it suspends a player for one game.

“The team fined him a pretty hefty amount — the amount of the fine for missing a game,” first-year coach Jeff Hornacek told the newspaper.

Rose told reporters on Tuesday that he needed to tend to a family issue back home in Chicago upon his return to the team’s practice facility.

Not only did Rose not contact the team to say he would miss the game, but he also ignored calls to locate him. He later said he needed space.

Rose returned to the lineup on Wednesday night, scoring 25 points in a 98-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rose, a three-time All-Star and the 2011 NBA MVP while playing for the Chicago Bulls, was acquired in an offseason trade. He is averaging 17.5 points and 4.4 assists per game, but Yahoo Sports reported that Rose has grown increasingly frustrated with his role.

Hornacek had benched him in the fourth quarter of the two games prior to his absence and has even used undrafted Ron Baker in place of Rose in close games.