Here’s how you can watch Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round games

The NCAA Tournament continues today with Day 2 of first-round games.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today in Las Vegas:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

(All games PDT)

9:15 a.m.: No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Michigan (KLAS/CBS)

9:40 a.m.: No. 14 New Mexico St. vs. No. 3 Baylor (TruTV)

10:30 a.m.: No. 9 Seton Hall vs. No. 8 Arkansas (TNT)

11 a.m.: No. 14 Iona vs. No. 3 Oregon (TBS)

11:45 a.m.: No. 15 Jacksonville St. vs. No. 2 Louisville (KLAS/CBS)

12:10 p.m.: No. 11 USC vs. No. 6 SMU (TruTV)

1 p.m.: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 North Carolina (TNT)

1:30 p.m.: No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Creighton (TBS)

3:50 p.m.: No. 16 UC Davis vs. No. 1 Kansas (TNT)

4:10 p.m.: No. 10 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Dayton (KLAS-CBS)

4:20 p.m.: No. 15 Troy vs. No. 2 Duke (TBS)

4:27 p.m.: No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 6 Cincinnati (TruTV)

6:20 p.m.: No. 9 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Miami (TNT)

6:40 p.m.: No. 15 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 2 Kentucky (KLAS/CBS)

6:50 p.m.: No. 10 Marquette vs. No. 7 South Carolina (TBS)

6:57 p.m.: (No. 14 Kent State vs. No. 3 UCLA (TruTV)

WHAT IS TRUTV?

TruTV always exists, but it generally doesn’t see the spotlight until March Madness. Here’s where you can find it on local cable and satellite companies:

Cox: 54

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 148

CenturyLink: 165

HOW CAN I WATCH ONLINE?

There are a number of options if you want to watch online.

NCAA.com: NCAA broadcasting will air all of the games live online and on it’s NCAA March Madness Live app, but you will need to log in with your cable credentials in order to watch.

TNTdrama.com: You can watch the games aired live on TNT its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TNT.

TBS.com: You can watch the games aired live on TBS on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TBS.

TruTV.com: You can watch the games aired live on TruTV on its website as long as you have a current cable subscription that includes TruTV.

HOW CAN CORD-CUTTERS WATCH?

If you’ve recently cut cable, not to worry, you can still catch the games if you have one of the following alternative cable services.

DirecTV Now: The basic package includes TBS, TNT and truTV. You can stream games on your computer, tablet, smartphone or streaming device. Plus, they’re offering a free seven-day trial, which you could use to cover one weekend of games.

SlingTV: Similar to DirecTV, SlingTV is offering a free seven-day trial. TBS, TNT and truTV all are available in the Sling Blue package.

CBS All Access: For the games that actually are on CBS, you can access the network’s streaming service for $5.99 per month. It’s available in most metropolitan areas.

PlayStation Vue: This offering is similarly priced to Sling and DirecTV and, depending on where you live, you might be able to get the CBS games included.

Follow all of our NCAA Tournament coverage online at reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com and 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.